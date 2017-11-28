Pittsboro accepting applications for planning board vacancies

by *protected email*

Pittsboro, NC – The Town of Pittsboro Planning Board is a six member advisory board (with two alternates) representing the residents of the Town of Pittsboro and its extraterritorial area in planning and zoning matters that come before the Town Board of Commissioners.

Vacancies now exist for (2) in-town members and (1) in-town alternate member.

Persons who may be interested in serving upon this important public body are invited to submit an application for consideration by the Board of Commissioners.

Application forms are available at the Town Hall or you may download the application through this link..

Please return completed applications to: *protected email* or Jeff Jones, Planning Director, PO Box 759, Pittsboro, NC 27312.

Questions may be addressed to the Town Planner at 919-533-5480.

Application deadline for this essential role is December 4th, 2017

Pittsboro Town Web Site

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

