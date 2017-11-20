Post Offices will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Washington, DC – Post Offices in Chatham County and nationwide will be closed on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24 and New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31. Post Offices will be open regular operating hours on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Blue collection boxes are not serviced on Sundays and that will be the case on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve this year. Regular collections will be made on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

The Christmas Day and New Year’s Day federal holidays will be observed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 respectively. Post Offices will be closed on those days and only Priority Mail Express packages will be delivered. All Post Offices will be open and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

Additional Postal Service holiday information can be found at usps.com/holidaynews.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

