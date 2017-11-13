Pittsboro, NC – Join the Chatham Arts Council for the 46th Anniversary Concert of the Bluegrass Experience. Thanks to Opus Financial Advisors and our other arts-lovin’ sponsors, it’s going to be a fabulous afternoon.

The event will take place on Sunday, November 19 at the Fearrington Barn in Chatham County’s Fearrington Village.

You can purchase advance tickets at McIntyre’s Books in Fearrington or online at bluegrass2017. brownpapertickets.com/. Tickets are $16 in advance or $20 at the door for adults. Tickets for kids (ages 3-12) are $8.

Why: Reason #1: Because 46 years of playing together makes a band really dang good. The Bluegrass Experience’s current band members Tommy Edwards, Snuffy Smith, Keith Thomas, Stan Brown, and Michael Aldridge and former members “Fiddlin Al” McCanless, Leroy Savage, Jimmy Cameron.

During it’s 46 years of existence, the band has fielded a total of only 12 members. Of the six founders (photo on the left), three have passed on and two, guitarist Edwards and bassist Thomas “Snuffy” Smith, remain with the group to this day. They have four albums to their credit.

The band plays bluegrass with the traditional instruments (banjo, guitar, fiddle, mandolin and bass) but sometimes “reinterpret” rock, folk or country songs in a bluegrass fashion. They play original tunes and covers of traditional favorites,

Bland Simpson will be the master of ceremonies this year.

Reason #2: Because proceeds from the concert will benefit Chatham County children through the Council’s Artists-in-Schools Initiative. The Bluegrass Experience, led by former Chatham County Schools teacher Tommy Edwards, believes in arts and education. They celebrate their 46th anniversary of making music together, and proceeds go to place more artists in more Chatham schools.

