NCDOT seeks input on improving U.S. 64 in Chatham County

Siler City, NC – State transportation officials have proposed upgrading most of U.S. 64 in Siler City by adding a median, sidewalks and crosswalks.

NCDOT is seeking public feedback on the proposal for enhancing the five-lane stretch of U.S. 64 (11th Street) between North Glenn Avenue and east of U.S. 421. The proposal includes converting the two-way center lane into a median. The changes would improve traffic safety and flow and better aid pedestrians.

The $11 million project is scheduled to be constructed in 2020.

Project information and materials as they become available will be posted on the NCDOT website.

The public may ask questions and learn more about the proposal during an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Paul Braxton Gymnasium at 115 S. Third Ave. in Siler City.

The deadline to submit comments about the proposal is Dec. 14. They should be sent to Alison Kluttz, the Division 8 Project Development Engineer, at 902 N. Sandhills Blvd., Aberdeen, N.C. 28315; 910-944-2344, extension 255; or *protected email*

NCDOT will provide auxiliary aids and services under the Americans with Disabilities Act for disabled persons who wish to participate in this meeting. Anyone requiring special services should contact Tamara Makhlouf at 919-707-6072 or *protected email* .

Persons who speak Spanish and have a limited ability to read, speak or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request prior to the meeting by calling 1-800-481-6494.

