Primetime with the Pack to take place in front of sellout crowd at Reynolds Coliseum

Raleigh, NC – Basketball fans will get their first look at the 2017-18 NC State men’s and women’s basketball teams at Primetime with the Pack tomorrow night, Friday, Oct. 20. The event is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. inside Reynolds Coliseum.

Primetime will take place in front of a sellout crowd as all tickets for the event have been claimed.

All tickets are general admission, so fans are encouraged to arrive early to pick their seats.

The event will also be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

Fans that reserved tickets are entered to win many special prizes, including single-game tickets to the home opener against VMI on Friday, Nov. 10 and the ACC home opener against Duke on Saturday, Jan. 6, a VIP pregame bench experience at a regular season game and four courtside seats to Primetime.

NC State students that reserved tickets for Primetime have the opportunity to win a Pre-Primetime Zaxby’s tailgate for themselves and 19 friends courtesy of men’s basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and women’s basketball coach Wes Moore , courtside seats to Primetime and the chance to participate in special events during the event with men’s and women’s basketball players.

Students can also sign up for the annual Student Government Campout, which will include free food, games and programming following Primetime. Registration is now live at getinvolved.ncsu.edu

Doors at Reynolds Coliseum will open at 7 p.m. with the event starting at 8 p.m. After both teams are introduced, scheduled events include a shooting contest involving both teams, a dunk contest with select men’s basketball players, interviews with Keatts and Moore, a performance by Red Panda and other special events.

Parents can register their kids (first through sixth grade) at GoPack.com/DunkLikeThePack for an opportunity to show off their own dunks on a mini-hoop with some help from members of the men’s and women’s teams.

The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive Light-Up LED necklaces and the first 1,000 fans receive Primetime with the Pack t-shirts. There will also be a post-event 45-minute autograph session.

Unlike past years, the men’s basketball team will not have a scrimmage at the conclusion of the event. Pack fans can get their first look at the men’s basketball team when it hosts Mars Hill in an exhibition game on Friday, Nov. 3. The women’s team hosts its exhibition game on Thursday, Nov. 2 against Lee University.

