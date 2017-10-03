Heavy traffic expected for NC State’s Thursday night game with Louisville

Raleigh, NC – Because the NC State vs. Louisville football game will be on a Thursday night, there will be heavy traffic in and around the Carter-Finley Stadium Complex, especially on Wade Avenue. Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium complex before 5 p.m. if possible in order to avoid rush hour traffic.
For patrons unable to arrive that early, the State Highway Department and Wake County Sherriff’s Office suggest utilizing Highway 54 and other routes south and east of the stadium to enter the parking lots (see full list below).
Special Note: Three parking lots — Westchase, Cardinal Gibbons High School and Vet Deck — will not be available until 5 p.m. on Thursday due to normal business operations during the day.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation Center will monitor the traffic from its command center near the stadium complex and will relay crucial information to digital signage found throughout the ingress routes, as well as to NC State Athletics. Follow live traffic updates on the Wolfpack Guest Services Twitter account @PackGuestSrvc.
Driving from:
- Greensboro, Durham, Chapel Hill
- I-40 East
- Exit #289 onto Wade Avenue
- Exit onto Edwards Mill Road
- Fayetteville, Lumberton, South Carolina
- I-95 North to I-40 West
- Exit #290 onto NC Highway 54
- Follow PNC Arena direction signs
- Goldsboro, Kinston
- US 70 West to I-40 West
- Exit #290 onto NC Highway 54
- Follow PNC Arena direction signs
- Rocky Mount
- 1st Option
- US 64 West
- I-440 West
- Exit #4-B onto Wade Avenue
- Exit onto Blue Ridge Road
- 2nd Option
- US 64 West
- I-440 West
- Exit #3 onto Hillsborough St.
- 1st Option
- Wilmington, Jacksonville
- I-40 West
- Exit #290 onto NC Highway 54
- Follow PNC Arena direction signs
- Wilson, Greenville
- 1st Option
- US 264 West to US 64 West
- I-440 West
- Exit #4-B onto Wade Avenue
- Exit onto Blue Ridge Road
- 2nd Option
- US 264 West to US 64 West
- I-440 West
- Exit #3 onto Hillsborough St.
- 1st Option
- Charlotte, Kannapolis, Salisbury
- I-85 North to I-40 East
- Exit #289 onto Wade Avenue
- Exit onto Edwards Mill Road
- Richmond, Petersburgh, Virginia Area
- I-95 South to I-85 South to US 1 South
- Exit onto I-540 to I-40 East
- Exit #289 onto Wade Avenue
- Exit onto Edwards Mill Road