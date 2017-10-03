Heavy traffic expected for NC State’s Thursday night game with Louisville

Raleigh, NC – Because the NC State vs. Louisville football game will be on a Thursday night, there will be heavy traffic in and around the Carter-Finley Stadium Complex, especially on Wade Avenue. Fans are encouraged to arrive at the stadium complex before 5 p.m. if possible in order to avoid rush hour traffic.

For patrons unable to arrive that early, the State Highway Department and Wake County Sherriff’s Office suggest utilizing Highway 54 and other routes south and east of the stadium to enter the parking lots (see full list below).

Special Note : Three parking lots — Westchase, Cardinal Gibbons High School and Vet Deck — will not be available until 5 p.m. on Thursday due to normal business operations during the day.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation Center will monitor the traffic from its command center near the stadium complex and will relay crucial information to digital signage found throughout the ingress routes, as well as to NC State Athletics. Follow live traffic updates on the Wolfpack Guest Services Twitter account @PackGuestSrvc.

Suggested routes for NC State Football vs. Louisville Driving from: Greensboro, Durham, Chapel Hill I-40 East Exit #289 onto Wade Avenue Exit onto Edwards Mill Road

Fayetteville, Lumberton, South Carolina I-95 North to I-40 West Exit #290 onto NC Highway 54 Follow PNC Arena direction signs

Goldsboro, Kinston US 70 West to I-40 West Exit #290 onto NC Highway 54 Follow PNC Arena direction signs

Rocky Mount 1 st Option US 64 West I-440 West Exit #4-B onto Wade Avenue Exit onto Blue Ridge Road 2 nd Option US 64 West I-440 West Exit #3 onto Hillsborough St.

Wilmington, Jacksonville I-40 West Exit #290 onto NC Highway 54 Follow PNC Arena direction signs

Wilson, Greenville 1 st Option US 264 West to US 64 West I-440 West Exit #4-B onto Wade Avenue Exit onto Blue Ridge Road 2 nd Option US 264 West to US 64 West I-440 West Exit #3 onto Hillsborough St.

Charlotte, Kannapolis, Salisbury I-85 North to I-40 East Exit #289 onto Wade Avenue Exit onto Edwards Mill Road

Richmond, Petersburgh, Virginia Area I-95 South to I-85 South to US 1 South Exit onto I-540 to I-40 East Exit #289 onto Wade Avenue Exit onto Edwards Mill Road



Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

