Chatham County man charged with murder solicitation of wife from prison

Pittsboro, NC – A Chatham County inmate being held on charges of violating a domestic violence order is now facing accusations of attempting to hire another inmate to murder his wife.

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office claims that 51-year-old Mark Andrew Lavandowski tried to post the bond of another inmate in return for the murder of his wife.

A grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on felony charges of solicitation of first-degree murder and attempted obstruction of justice on Monday after an investigation began in August.

Lavandowski was given a $2.5 million secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Nov. 6.

