2017 Chatham County 4-H livestock show at Ag Center on September 23

Pittsboro, NC – The 8th annual Chatham County 4-H Livestock Show is taking place on Saturday, September 23, on the grounds of the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center in Pittsboro. The event will include heifer, steer, and meat goat shows. Festivities start Saturday morning at 9:30 am with heifer showmanship competitions.

The livestock show consist of two main shows: cattle and goats. Below are projected arrivals for registration/check-in as well as show start times.

o Cattle Show (Heifer & Steer Shows)

 Check-in: 8 am – 9 am

 Show start: 9:30 am

o Goat Show (Doe & Wether Shows)

 Check-in: 11:30 am – 1 pm

 Show start: 1:30 pm

The Chatham County 4-H Livestock Show operates as 1 of 12 shows which form the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Circuit. Through the generous sponsorship provided by Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit, the circuit will provide numerous 4-H youth with the opportunity to exhibit their hard work through demonstration of showmanship skills and high quality stock.

There is no admission fee for spectators to enjoy the show. Local food trucks and community vendors will be on-site that day, so be sure to stop by and visit them while showing support for our local 4-Hers!

