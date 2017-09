Re: Oakleaf moving So here is the official announcement and moving dates. Sigh...QuoteThis fine-dining restaurant is trading its old home for downtown CarrboroBy Drew JacksonSeptember 19, 2017 11:42 AMPITTSBOROOakleaf, one of the Triangle dining scene’s most far-flung stars, is on the move.The 5-year-old ...

Re: Camera repair in Chatham County or chapel hill? You can try https://www.secamera.com/indexfd6a.html?p=8607 in Chapel Hill and https://peacecamera.wordpress.com/ in Raleigh.Later,Dan