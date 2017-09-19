Texas Pete is the official hot sauce of Digital Networks covering SEC, ACC, Big 12

Winston-Salem, NC – Texas Pete has a long history of supporting college football. The company knows that nothing goes better at a tailgate party or in a game-day living room than one of the delicious sauces from Texas Pete!

Texas Pete is proud to announce they will be sponsoring three great college football networks this fall. Through their partnership with DieHards Sports Networks, Texas Pete will be sponsoring SEC Country, Big 12 DieHards, ACC DieHards, and Dawg Nation sports networks. Through these networks, Texas Pete will help provide commentary, game analysis, and real-time scoreboard updates to help fans follow their favorite teams at home and on the go. Here are just a few of the new programs Texas Pete is helping bring to college football fans.

The Texas Pete® Scoreboard Show

During the 2017 college football season, SEC Country will broadcast the Texas Pete Scoreboard Show, an online show hosted by Bob Fiscella and Hans Heiserer. This show will broadcast every Sunday morning during the season at 10 a.m. Eastern on the SEC Country website (www.seccountry.com). The show will then be available on-demand on the SEC Country Facebook page and the Texas Pete Facebook page. The show will feature game highlights, analysis, and commentary on the biggest games of the week.

Bob Fiscella

In Texas, they say there are two sports—football and spring football. So it’s no wonder that growing up in the Lone Star State stoked Bob Fiscella’s passion for the game. After graduating from the University of Texas with a degree in broadcast journalism, Bob spent the next two decades covering college football for CNN, Fox Sports, and Comcast Sports Southeast. Bob has hosted college football programs with the likes of SEC icon Tony Barnhart, longtime national analyst Charles Davis, and former Georgia Tech star Ryan Stewart. He looks forward to once again covering the best conference in the country in college football.

Hans Heiserer

A lifelong Atlantean, Hans Heiserer has been fortunate enough to make a career covering his favorite teams growing up as a kid in Buckhead. His radio career began at 790 The Zone, where he would go on to host their midday show The Redzone. Also at 790, Hans worked on broadcasts for the Atlanta Hawks, Falcons, and Georgia Tech athletics. In television, he has worked for CBS Atlanta and The ACC Network as a studio anchor, analyst, and sideline reporter. Hans has a deep love of all things SEC and is excited to provide his signature take on all the action.

Texas Pete® is also the official sponsor of the real-time score feed on the SEC Country mobile app that is currently available for download on Apple and Android devices. DieHard Sports Network will be launching similar ACC DieHards and Big 12 DieHards apps soon. These apps provide articles, analysis, game-day information, and the Texas Pete® real-time score feed straight to your mobile device.

The real-time scores, sponsored by Texas Pete, will also be featured 24/7 on these sports networks:

SEC Country – www.seccountry.com

ACC DieHards – www.diehards.com/ acc

DieHards – www.diehards.com/ Big 12 DieHards – www.diehards.com/big-12

Dawg Nation (Univ. of GA) – www.dawgnation.com

Glenn Garner, Chief Marketing Officerfor Garner Foods, stated, “Texas Pete is proud to be a key sponsor of these networks. We know so many of our customers love college football, and we know that nothing goes better with great football celebrations than one of Texas Pete’s signature flavors. Networks like this are a great way to help fans stay connected with their favorite football teams at home, at the office, and on the go.”

It’s going to be a great year for college football, and Texas Pete is excited to be right in the mix. Of course, if you’re looking for a great new football-inspired tailgate, grill, or kitchen recipe to go with your game-day celebration, check out the long list of easy and delicious dishes available on the Texas Pete® website and Facebook pages.

For more information, visit www.texaspete.com or www.facebook.com/texaspete.

