Siler City, NC – The Chatham Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join them on September 18, 2017 to celebrate the opening of Turnberry Interior Design Group Showroom, LLC, located at 233 N. Chatham Avenue, Siler City. There will be a Grand Opening Celebration with prize drawings and refreshments after an 11:30 a.m. Ribbon Cutting.

In addition to the Siler City location, Turnberry Interior Design Group has a Studio and Builder Design Center located at 64 Hillsboro Street in Pittsboro. Turnberry specializes in accessories, occasional pieces, artwork, custom rugs, upholstered furniture (both stock and custom orders), decorative accents and has Accredited Professional Designers.

