Strobilus autumn art exhibition coming to Chapel in the Pines

by *protected email*

Pittsboro, NC – An art exhibition featuring 18 accomplished artists and over 50 works of art in a variety of media. Everyone is invited to the opening reception of the Strobilus autumn art exhibition. It will be held in the beautiful new fellowship hall at

Chapel in the Pines Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 22 between 7 pm and 9 pm. Meet many of the artists and view their works. The exhibition will also be open on Sunday, September 24 from 11:30 a.m. until 4 pm.

This exhibition will feature beautiful original works in acrylics, oils, watercolors, pen and ink, graphite, plus tapestries, macramé, English rug hooking, needlepoint, pottery, photography, fine and exotic wood creations, collages, and more. This exhibition is free and open to everyone. It is a showcase of some of our local talent, and is presented for your enjoyment.

Chapel in the Pines is located at 314 Great Ridge Parkway in northeast Chatham County, off Mann’s Chapel Road, about ½ mile west of 15-501. Signs on Mann’s Chapel Road will direct you to the church.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

