Chatham Habitat for Humanity to hold 4th annual “Cars for Castles Cruise-In” on October 7

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham Habitat for Humanity will hold it’s 4th annual “Cars for Castles Cruise-In” on Saturday, October 7 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Chatham County Fairgrounds in Pittsboro.

There will be a Pig Pickin’ with BBQ plates, cooked by Ronald Taylor. The pig is being donated by Purvis Farms. (Plates are $8 for spectators and $6if you enter your car.) The plate consist of BBQ, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink.

There will be raffles, door prizes and more. DJ Dan Augustine will provide music and entertainment throughout the event.

All cars, truck and motorcycles are welcome. Entrance fee for cars is $20 and spectators enter free. Judges will be awarding trophies to different categories.

The event is hosted by Norman Clark and The Chatham County Stallions.

This year the event has over 40 wonderful and generous sponsors. Be sure to visit their tent and tables at the car show.

TITLE SPONSOR:

Pittsboro Ford

GOLD SPONSORS:

Arauco – North America

Sonny Keisler

Mountaire Farms

Platinum Commons

PSNC

SILVER SPONSORS:

501 Pharmacy

64 West Service Center, Inc.

Bruce’s Carpet and Flooring

CB Powersports

Chatham Auto Spa

Edward Jones-Lee Shanklin, Reg. 28

Engineered Plastic Components, Inc.

Green Panda Farms

Jill Wenstrand – State Farm

Keith Baxter Service Center

Knotts Funeral Homes

Ladies of Legacy

Larry Hazelwood

Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services

Maria Wright – Chateaux Realty, Inc.

Merf Mobile Auto

Miller Heating and Air Conditioning

OVM Financial

Performance Automotive & Tire

Pickle Jar Cafe & Catering

Pittsboro Body Shop

Pittsboro Family Dentistry

Pittsboro Outdoor Power Equipment

Pivot Physical Therapy

S & H Oil Co.

Sammy King, Advantage Insurance Agency

Sanders Automotive

Sister 2 Sister/One Transportation

Smart Cars by Wieland

TaJ Talk

The MOD

The Sign and Print Shop of Pittsboro

Thompson & Little Transportation

Ultra Power Sports

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office

Pittsboro Police Department

All proceeds benefit Chatham Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build safe, affordable homes for Chatham County families.

FMI: Contact Becky Loflin at 919-542-0794 x 207 or *protected email*

