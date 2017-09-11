Chatham Habitat for Humanity to hold 4th annual “Cars for Castles Cruise-In” on October 7

by
Pittsboro, NC – Chatham Habitat for Humanity will hold it’s 4th annual “Cars for Castles Cruise-In” on Saturday, October 7 from 10 am to 3 pm at the Chatham County Fairgrounds in Pittsboro.
There will be a Pig Pickin’ with BBQ plates, cooked by Ronald Taylor. The pig is being donated by Purvis Farms. (Plates are $8 for spectators and $6if you enter your car.) The plate consist of BBQ, slaw, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink.
There will be raffles, door prizes and more. DJ Dan Augustine will provide music and entertainment throughout the event.
All cars, truck and motorcycles are welcome. Entrance fee for cars is $20 and spectators enter free. Judges will be awarding trophies to different categories.
The event is hosted by Norman Clark and The Chatham County Stallions.
This year the event has over 40 wonderful and generous sponsors. Be sure to visit their tent and tables at the car show.
TITLE SPONSOR:
- Pittsboro Ford
GOLD SPONSORS:
- Arauco – North America
- Sonny Keisler
- Mountaire Farms
- Platinum Commons
- PSNC
SILVER SPONSORS:
- 501 Pharmacy
- 64 West Service Center, Inc.
- Bruce’s Carpet and Flooring
- CB Powersports
- Chatham Auto Spa
- Edward Jones-Lee Shanklin, Reg. 28
- Engineered Plastic Components, Inc.
- Green Panda Farms
- Jill Wenstrand – State Farm
- Keith Baxter Service Center
- Knotts Funeral Homes
- Ladies of Legacy
- Larry Hazelwood
- Liberty HomeCare & Hospice Services
- Maria Wright – Chateaux Realty, Inc.
- Merf Mobile Auto
- Miller Heating and Air Conditioning
- OVM Financial
- Performance Automotive & Tire
- Pickle Jar Cafe & Catering
- Pittsboro Body Shop
- Pittsboro Family Dentistry
- Pittsboro Outdoor Power Equipment
- Pivot Physical Therapy
- S & H Oil Co.
- Sammy King, Advantage Insurance Agency
- Sanders Automotive
- Sister 2 Sister/One Transportation
- Smart Cars by Wieland
- TaJ Talk
- The MOD
- The Sign and Print Shop of Pittsboro
- Thompson & Little Transportation
- Ultra Power Sports
- Chatham County Sheriff’s Office
- Pittsboro Police Department
All proceeds benefit Chatham Habitat for Humanity’s mission to build safe, affordable homes for Chatham County families.
FMI: Contact Becky Loflin at 919-542-0794 x 207 or