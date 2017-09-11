Chatham County Schools moving positively against testing grain

Pittsboro, NC – Students in Chatham County Schools (CCS) either met or exceeded levels of expected growth at a rate that outpaced many districts in this state.

The North Carolina State Board of Education on Sept. 7 released test scores showing that 73.7 percent of schools across the state met or exceeded growth expectations. CCS surpassed that with 83.3 percent of its schools meeting or exceeding growth expectations. The district has 18 schools, and six of them exceeded growth, while eight met growth.

“We’re absolutely moving in the right direction. There’s no doubt about that,” CCS Superintendent Dr. Derrick D. Jordan said. “We’re not at the finish line, but we sure can see it.”

The district also outperformed the state in reading and math proficiency at every grade level and made improvements in many areas as a result of focused instructional strategies and interventions.

Action points aimed at improving instruction throughout CCS have been in place for several years. Those strategies include CCS leaders visiting classrooms at schools that have experienced instructional challenges. During the visits, leaders observe, assess and develop support plans for the schools. Those plans have included tailored professional development for teachers, and there’s been a focus on data-driven instruction and Multi-Tiered Systems of Support.

CCS highlights from the 2016-17 statewide accountability data:

CCS’ four-year graduation rate is 87.7 percent. The state average is 86.5 percent.

The district’s five-year graduation rate is 88.6 percent. The state average is 87.5 percent.

One of the criteria for measuring school districts is based on the number of students showing up for standardized testing, or Annual Measurable Objectives (AMO). In CCS, 94.9 percent of the schools met AMO.

The district’s overall performance composite increased for grade-level proficiency, as well as college- and career-ready scores.

The district generated overall increases in reading proficiency in grades 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

Each grade level in CCS increased its math proficiency.

Composites for science proficiency were tested among CCS fifth-graders, eighth-graders and high school biology students. The district recorded increases for grade-level proficiency and college and career readiness.

There was an overall composite increase for end-of-course exams in high schools for both grade-level proficiency, as well as for college- and career-ready scores.

Each CCS school either maintained or improved its performance grade. Two schools improved by a full letter grade, with Silk Hope School earning a B and Siler City Elementary School moving to a C.

The district outperformed the state in the following areas: reading and math proficiency for all tested grade levels, overall performance composite, AMO participation, reading composite, math composite, ACT composite, Workeys composite, four-year graduation rate and five-year graduation rate.

A full report of CCS’ accountability results is at chatham.schoolwires.net/Page/ 20912. The Chatham County Board of Education will discuss the results during its Sept. 11 meeting at the historic courthouse in downtown Pittsboro.

A full report of statewide accountability results are at www.ncpublicschools.org/ accountability/reporting/.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

