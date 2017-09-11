ACC announces football game times & networks for September 23

Pittsboro, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following game times and networks for the football games of September 23.
Locally Duke will be playing North Carolina at Kenan stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm. NC State and Wake Forest will be playing away.
Saturday, September 23
NC State at Florida State, noon, ABC and/or ESPN2
Kent State at Louisville, noon, RSN
Pitt at Georgia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Boston College at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN or ESPN2
Duke at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU
Toledo at Miami, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Wake Forest at Appalachian State, to be announced by Sun Belt later today
Syracuse at LSU, to be announced by the SEC later today
Friday, September 22 (previously announced)
Virginia at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
All times are Eastern.