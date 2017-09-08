NC DOT is suspending road work and lane closures to accommodate Hurricane Irma evacuees

Raleigh, NC – To aid with Hurricane Irma evacuations, starting Friday night at 7 p.m., NCDOT will suspend road work and lane closures on major highways that would impact traffic flow.

An exception to the lane closure plan is on I-85 between Henderson and the Virginia line in Vance and Warren Counties. It will remain in a two-way pattern with a single lane in each direction over 20 miles, as there are no additional lanes to open due to the nature of the construction project at that location.

There is an alternate route for northbound drivers to avoid possible congestion through the work zone. Drivers can go on I-40 East at the I-40/85 interchange in Orange County, then I-540 East in Durham, followed by I-87 North on the east side of Raleigh to access I-95 North in Rocky Mount.

NCDOT has planned ahead for potential debris removal. Crews around the state have prepared equipment ahead of the storm. Crews and equipment also stand ready to be dispatched to other areas of the state.

When roads are flooded, or there is potential for flooding, drivers should use alternate routes. A foot of water, for example, can cause vehicles to float, while two feet of rushing water can carry away vehicles, including SUVs and pick-up trucks.

Falling trees can bring down power lines. If drivers see trees entangled in power lines in the road, they should not approach them.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

