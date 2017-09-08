Friends of the Chatham Community Library to hold 20th anniversary book sale on October 5, 6 and 7

Pittsboro, NC – The Friends of the Chatham Community Library (FotCCL) will hold its 20th Anniversary Fall Book Sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 5, 6 and 7, at the library on the campus of Central Carolina Community College in Pittsboro, NC.

The first book sale of the Friends was organized in the fall of 1997 by Tom Doyle when Betty Ann Miller, then president of the predecessor Friends of the Pittsboro Memorial Library, asked him to organize a book-sale fundraiser. Their fledgling effort raised about $200, and since then sales have grown a hundredfold!

Hours of the FotCCL Fall Book Sale are Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and there is plenty of free parking.

More than 18,000 hardbound and softbound books, audio books and more will be available for purchase. Each sale offers a completely new assortment of titles in very good to excellent condition, all organized by category, subject or format. Audio-visual items such as DVDs, CDs, LPs and audio books will also be offered.

On Thursday, the first day of the sale, purchases of $200 or more are entitled to a 20 percent discount. On Friday, all books and materials are half price, and on Saturday customers may fill grocery bags with books for $5 each, with no limit to the number of bags they fill. Bags are available free, compliments of local food stores.

A major change in this year’s sale is that special collectible books once featured separately in Claudia’s Corner and selling for up to $100 will now be available on the main sales floor at regular prices.

So far, some of these categories include Hollywood and film celebrities, alternative medicine, farming and animal husbandry, mysticism and parapsychology, New York and its architecture, Southern history and more.

Regular offerings include huge assortments of biographies, general history, Civil War, World Wars I and II, classic novels, cookbooks, art books (such as antiques, architecture, film, painting, photography, etc.), philosophy, religion, humor, children’s books, reference, self-help and more.

Members of the Friends of the Chatham Community Library receive discount cards worth $3 each, including all those who join at the book sale, and this discount may be used on any day of the sale.

The Friends book sale is held at the library, which is located at 197 NC Highway 87 North in Pittsboro, about a half mile north of US Highway 64 Business (West Street). There is ample free parking at the library and Central Carolina Community College (CCCC), plus volunteers to assist with carrying out and loading books.

Proceeds from the book sale are used to benefit the library for underwriting various programs; purchasing needed books, materials and equipment; and improving its technology and services.

More information about the book sale, including membership in the Friends and volunteer opportunities, may be found on the FotCCL Website at www.friendsccl.org.

