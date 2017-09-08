Chatham County urges early preparedness for possible Hurricane Irma impact

Pittsboro, NC – As Hurricane Irma approaches the United States, it is an important reminder that Chatham County residents and their families should take action now to prepare for emergency events like hurricanes. Knowing your risks, getting prepared, and staying informed are just a few steps you can take to get ready.

Make an evacuation plan and family emergency communication plan, and include your pets. Plan how you will assemble your family and loved ones, and anticipate where you will go for different situations. Get together with your family and agree on the ways to contact one another in an emergency and identify meeting locations.

Keep an emergency kit wherever you spend time: home, car, work, etc. An emergency supplies kit is simply a group of items your family may need in or after an emergency. You most likely have the items around the house. You just need to put them together in a box.

Basic Supplies

Water – 1 gallon per person per day for 3 to 7 days

Food – non-perishable and canned food supply for 3 to 7 days

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and National oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio with extra batteries

Cell phone with charger

First aid kit and first aid book

Flashlight and extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Anti-bacterial hand wipes or gel

Wrench or pliers to turn off water

Blanket or sleeping bag – 1 per person

Prescription medications and glasses

Seasonal change of clothing, including sturdy shoes

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine supplies

Extra house and car keys

Important documents – insurance policies, copy of driver’s license, Social Security card, bank account records

Fire extinguisher

Cash and change

Books, games or cards

Unique Needs You and your family members may have special needs. You need to plan for those needs when making your emergency supply kit. For Baby: Formula

Bottles

Diapers

Baby wipes

Pacifier

Soap/Baby powder

Clothing

Blankets

Canned food and juices For Adults: Contact lenses and supplies

Extra eye glasses

Dentures For people with Functional Needs: Container for hearing aid/cochlear implant processor (to keep dry)

Extra batteries for hearing aid/choclear implant

Communication card explaining best way to communicate with you

First Aid Kit You should have basic first aid supplies on hand to help you if you have an injured family member or friend after an emergency. It is important to know how to treat minor injuries. Taking a first aid class is helpful too. Simply having a first aid kit can help you stop bleeding, avoid infection and assist in sanitization. Two pairs of latex or other germ-free gloves (if you are allergic to latex)

Germ-free bandages to stop bleeding

Cleansing agent/soap and antibiotic towels

Antibiotic cream

Burn cream

Adhesive bandages in a variety of sizes

Eye wash solution to flush the eyes

Thermometer

Prescription medications you take every day such as insulin, heart medicine and asthma inhalers. You should periodically rotate medicines to account for expiration dates.

Prescribed medical supplies such as glucose and blood pressure monitoring equipment and supplies

Scissors

Tweezers

Tube of petroleum jelly or other lubricant Non-prescription drugs: Aspirin or non-aspirin pain reliever

Anti-diarrhea medication

Antacid

Syrup of Ipecac (use to induce vomiting if advised by the Poison Control Center)

Laxative

Potassium Iodide (for those who live near nuclear plants; use only as ordered by the State Health Director) Pets You need to have an emergency supplies kit for your pet. Keep this kit with the family kit. Make sure every person knows where the kit is kept. The Items below should go in your pet’s kit. Canned or dry pet food

Water for 3 to 7 days

Food dishes

Muzzle, collar and leash

Immunization records

Identification tag (should contain pet name and phone number)

Current photos of your pets in case they become lost

Medicine your pet requires

Pet beds and toys

Pet carrier

Proper fitting muzzle

More information on how to build an emergency kit can be found at: https://readync.org/EN/Plan_GetAKit.html.

Know where to go for trusted sources of information in an emergency. Chatham residents can sign up for CodeRED, a local phone-based emergency notification system, here: http://bit.ly/2gMwi3D. Information can also be found on Chatham County’s official Twitter: @ChathamCountyNC.

While it is still unclear what path Irma will take, it is important to have a plan in place and supplies ready for emergency events. For more information on how to prepare for emergencies, including hurricanes, please visit www.readync.org.

