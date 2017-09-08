2017 ACC football notes – Week 1

Pittsboro, NC – Here are some quick notes from week one of the 2017 ACC football season.
- Five ACC Football teams are ranked in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Top 25 polls led by No. 3/3 Clemson. Also included in the rankings are No. 10 (AP)/9 (Amway) Florida State No. 16/17 Miami, No. 17/16 Louisville and No. 18/18 Virginia Tech.
- The second week of the ACC schedule features two conference matchups – Louisville at North Carolina and Wake Forest at Boston College. Six of the remaining nine teams play at home against non-conference opponents.
- Two games have been impacted by Hurricane Irma. Miami at Arkansas State was canceled, while ULM at Florida State was moved to a noon start. In addition, Virginia’s home game with Indiana will now appear on ESPNU.
- The ACC and Big Ten square off in three games this weekend when Pitt plays at Penn State, Indiana visits Virginia and Duke hosts Northwestern. Last year, the ACC was 6-2 against the Big Ten.
- In a battle of top 15 teams, No. 3/3 Clemson plays host to No. 13/13 Auburn Saturday evening on ESPN at 7 p.m. Clemson has won three straight in the series, including last year’s 19-13 victory at Auburn en route to the national championship.
- Pitt and Penn State renew their rivalry for the 98th time. Last season, Pitt’s James Conner rushed for 117 yards in a 42-39 win over the eventual Big Ten champs.
- Four ACC quarterbacks made their first career starts this past weekend, including Boston College’s Anthony Brown, Clemson’s Kelly Bryant, Virginia Tech’s Josh Jackson and Georgia Tech’s TaQuon Marshall. Florida State, due to the season-ending injury to Deondre Francois, will be fielding first-time starter James Blackman in week two.
- The ACC tied its all-time high for most non-conference wins in an opening week with a 10-4 mark over the five-day Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day Weekend Ratings
- ABC’s Saturday Night Football telecast of the historic matchup between Florida State vs. Alabama (Sept. 2 at 8 p.m.) delivered a total live audience of 12,560,000 viewers, becoming the most-watched kickoff weekend game ever across all networks. The game surpassed last season’s Notre Dame at Texas matchup, which also aired on ABC.
- ABC’s Sunday night Top 25 telecast of West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech (Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.) drew a 2.9 overnight rating, the highest of any college game that evening by 32 percent.
- ESPN concluded its industry-leading 65-game, five-day college football kickoff weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 4) with a thrilling, double-overtime Labor Day matchup between Tennessee and Georgia Tech (8 p.m. ET), which delivered a 3.3 overnight rating.