Central Carolina Community College and Chatham County offer Citizens’ College this fall

Pittsboro, NC – Do you want to know more about the Chatham County community you live or work in? How do its local governments work to carry out important services and programs? Would you like to earn continuing education credits in the process?

Anyone interested in learning more about county and town government is invited to enroll in Chatham County Citizens’ College, offered through Central Carolina Community College’s Continuing Education Program in Pittsboro. The course is jointly offered by CCCC-Pittsboro and the Chatham County Manager’s Office at a very low cost of $25.

Citizens’ College begins on Sept. 21, 2017 and will be offered every Thursday night until Nov. 2, 2017 from 6:30 to 8:45 pm. Locations will vary across the county, but will include the Justice Center, North Chatham Fire Station and Jordan Lake Water Treatment Plant.

The main goals are to help participants better understand how major county and town services operate and who manages them; explore options for serving as volunteers to help local governments; get to know key managers and department heads; and interact with other interested residents of all ages and backgrounds.

Topics covered will include county/town administration, elections, water utilities, waste cooperative extension, emergency operations, fire services, law enforcement, planning, court system and education.

TO REGISTER: Interested people may register for the class by contacting CCCC’s Continuing Education Office at 919-545-8044. This is the only place to register.

If anyone is interested in the program and would like assistance covering the $25 fee, contact Debra Henzey in the County Manager’s Office at 919-542-8258.

