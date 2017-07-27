Chatham County Sheriff’s office to host 2nd annual Community Appreciation Night on September 15

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will host its 2nd annual Community Appreciation Night on Friday, September 15, 2017, from 5-8pm. The event will be held on the Sheriff’s Office lawn at 295 West Street, Pittsboro, and will give residents the opportunity to get to know the Sheriff’s Office family in a fun, family-friendly environment. The 1st Annual event attracted an estimated 1,500 visitors; deputies expect this number to continue to grow.

“This event is about celebrating our community,” says Sheriff Mike Roberson. “The people we serve aren’t just ordinary residents, they’re family—and we want visitors to feel welcome at our office.”

Sheriff Roberson dreamed for years of organizing a Community Appreciation Night for residents after seeing them routinely send food, flowers, and cards thanking deputies and showing their support for law enforcement. He also noted how local churches invited deputies to worship services and prayer vigils, children delivered handmade artwork, and community members regularly stopped by to share their thanks.

Sheriff Roberson says these acts of kindness have not gone unnoticed or unappreciated by members of his office. One of his first acts as Sheriff was to set his vision of a Community Appreciation Night into motion.

“You’ve shown your support and gratitude. Now it’s our turn,” says Sheriff Roberson. “We owe everything to our citizens, and this special event is our way of saying thanks to community members for their support.”

Everyone is invited to join the Sheriff’s Office for a fun-filled night of games, food, and fellowship. All meals, activities, prizes, and services are free while supplies last. For more information, or if you would like to get involved or help sponsor the event, visit the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at facebook.com/CCSONC for more details or call Lt. Phillip Richard at 919-545-8143.

Download the Community Appreciation Night event flyer here.

