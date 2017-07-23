Search still on for missing Chatham teen, Boone Cummins

Pittsboro, NC – Authorities have been searching for a teen who went missing near Sugar Lake in Pittsboro Wednesday evening. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, North Chatham Fire and Rescue, and First Health all responded to the area of 300 Sugar Lake Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday in an effort to locate 18-year-old Gabriel Boone Cummins.

A friend had dropped the missing teen off on Sugar Lake Road between 1 and 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Dive teams from surrounding agencies had been searching Sugar Lake since Wednesday night. They searched in areas of water 40-feet deep. Sugar Lake, a former rock quarry, can reach depths of 100 feet or more. Nothing was found.

“Right now, he’s categorized as a missing person, until we find more information,” said Mjr. Charles Gardner with the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ve had previous drownings here in this area and it’s now an area that a person can be charged for trespassing if they’re in this area because it’s unsafe.”

Authorities suspended the water search Friday at 2 p.m. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said they were halting the search for Boone Cummins because of concerns about diver safety. The lake floor is littered with old machinery and hazardous debris that would make further dive attempts highly dangerous for rescue personnel.

Deputies had K-9s searching the perimeter as well, but didn’t find any trace of Boone.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gabriel Boone Cummins is asked to contact the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.

