15th annual Triangle Pigskin Preview set for July 20

Cary, NC – On August 23, 1995, Coach Bill Dooley, one of the most successful coaches in Atlantic Coast Conference history, invited Athletic Directors, Coaches and Representatives from the University of North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina Central and North Carolina State University to join him and NC Governor, Jim Hunt, at the State Capitol Old Senate Chambers.

It was at that meeting that the universities pledged their support to the newly formed NFFCHOF (National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame) Chapter and its mission. Since its inception, Executive Director Bill Dooley worked to promote chapter growth. In 2012, East Carolina University joined the Chapter. In 2014, its board of directors unanimously voted to name the chapter after its founder. Today the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter ranks as the largest in the country.

Each year the Chapter awards up to 38 scholarships to high school football athletes in Wake, Orange, Durham and Pitt counties. In total, the NFF Bill Dooley Chapter has awarded over $400,000 in scholarship money to deserving football student-athletes in our communities.

On July 20, 2017, The 15th Annual Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview, sponsored by Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, will be held at the Embassy Suites, Cary, NC. Registration starts at 11 am. The program begins at 11:30 am. The luncheon benefit features Head Football Coaches Duke University David Cutcliffe, ECU Scottie Montgomery, NCCU Jerry Mack, NCSU Dave Doeren, UNC Larry Fedora. WRAL Jeff Gravely, emcee, will lead a panel discussion featuring the upcoming season and more!

Sponsorships and tickets are available at nffbilldooleychapter.org.

For further information visit the website…nffbilldooleychapter.org and for questions or interview requests, please contact Marie Dooley or Priscilla Kistler at *protected email* or 919-412-0367.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

