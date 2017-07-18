Register for free “Weed control strategies for piedmont pastures” course by August 1

By Sam Groce, County Extension Director

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Center of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service will be conducting a course for pasture owners entitled Weed Control Strategies for Piedmont Pastures. This program will be held on Thursday August 3, 2017 from 7 pm – 9 p.m. in the Chatham County Agriculture & Conference Center Exhibit Hall. For those pesticide applicators needing recertification credits, this course has been approved for two hours credit in the subclasses N, O, D and X.

In this program we will look at some of the more common weeds that we find growing in our pastures here in the piedmont of North Carolina in the summer and fall and discuss control options for these weeds. There will be a discussion of the different herbicides that are labeled for use in pasture and when we may want to use them and when definitely not to use them. In this class we will also look at the relationship between controlling weeds in the summer and fall and the reduction of weed populations in the spring. The weeds that will be discussed are found in pastures that contain almost any livestock species including but not limited to: beef and dairy cattle, horses, sheep and goats. Control strategies that will be discussed will include not only herbicides that are effective in control, but also other strategies such as cultural controls like proper liming and fertilization, mechanical control and biological control such as multi-species grazing.

This is a free program, open to anyone with an interest in producing a high quality pasture. However, pre-registration for this program is required by Tuesday, August 1, 2017 so that there will be adequate materials prepared for the program. You may preregister by either calling the Chatham County Center at 919.545.8379 by using our automated phone system after normal business hours or by e-mailing *protected email* or online using this Google form go.ncsu.edu/ weedcontrolstrategies.

North Carolina State University and North Carolina A&T State University commit themselves to positive action to secure equal opportunity regardless of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, sex, age, disability, or veteran’s status. In addition, the two Universities welcome all persons without regard to sexual orientation. North Carolina State University, North Carolina A&T State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments cooperating.

Persons with disabilities and persons with limited English proficiency may request accommodations to participate by contacting Sam Groce, County Extension Director at 919.542.8202 or *protected email* or in person at the County Extension Office at least 10 days prior to the event.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

