2017 ACC Football Kickoff schedule, times, watch live stream online, players

Charlotte, NC – The 2017 ACC Football Kickoff starts today and runs through Friday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The media covering the Atlantic Coast Conference will be previewing the upcoming season with the coaches and selected players from the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions. Media members will also cast their ballots for pre-season team rankings and the individuals student athletes they expect to excel this season.

All of the action at the podium, including the opening address from commissioner John Swofford, will be be available for live streaming through ACC Network Extra on the WatchESPN app. Online and live coverage details below; all times Eastern

How to watch 2017 ACC Football Kickoff

Where: Westin Charlotte — Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: None

Live streams: ACC Network Extra | theACC.com

2017 ACC Football Kickoff schedule

Thursday, July 13

10 a.m.: Commissioner’s Forum

11:36 a.m.: Louisville (Bobby Petrino, QB Lamar Jackson, CB Jaire Alexander)

12:21 p.m.: NC State (Dave Doeren, DE Bradley Chubb, AP Jaylen Samuels)

1:08 p.m.: Syracuse (Dino Babers, QB Eric Dungey, LB Zaire Franklin)

1:51 p.m.: Florida State (Jimbo Fisher, QB Deondre Francois, DB Derwin James)

2:36 p.m.: Boston College (Steve Addazio, OL Jon Baker, DE Harold Landry)

3:21 p.m.: Wake Forest (Dave Clawson, TE Cam Serigne, DL Wendell Dunn)

4:06 p.m.: Clemson (Dabo Swinney, OG Tyrone Crowder, DT Christian Wilkins)

Friday, July 14

9:16 a.m.: Virginia (Bronco Mendenhall, QB Kurt Benkert, S Quin Blanding)

10:01 a.m.: Duke (David Cutcliffe, QB Daniel Jones, CB Byron Fields Jr.)

10:46 a.m.: Pittsburgh (Pat Narduzzi, OT Brian O’Neill, CB Avonte Maddox)

11:31 a.m.: Virginia Tech (Justin Fuente, WR Cam Phillips, LB Andrew Motuapuaka)

12:51 p.m.: Miami (Mark Richt, RB Mark Walton, LB Shaquille Quarterman)

1:36 p.m.: Georgia Tech (Paul Johnson, WR Ricky Jeune, DE KeShun Freeman)

2:21 p.m.: North Carolina (Larry Fedora, OT Bentley Spain, CB M.J. Stewart)

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

