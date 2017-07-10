Chatham County’s 2017 tax bills mailed in mid-July

Pittsboro, NC —Chatham County residents can expect to receive their 2017 property tax bills any day now, according to Chatham County Tax Administrator Kep Kepley. The deadline to pay 2017 property taxes without penalty is January 5, 2018.

The 2017-18 tax rate is .6281 cents, which is slightly lower than last year’s rate. The decrease is due to Commissioners lowering the rate to reflect the 2017 revaluation of all property.

County Manager Renee Paschal said that due to revaluation, the adopted tax rate approved in June will affect each property owner differently. “Those who saw no change or decreases in property valuation will see a lower tax bill than last year. However, when revaluation led to an increased property value, that property owner could have a higher tax bill than last year, even with a lower property tax rate.”

Kepley said that it is important for taxpayers to carefully review their tax bills after receiving them. If they identify problems or do not receive their tax bills by August 30, contact the Tax Office as soon as possible at (919) 542-8250 or (919) 542-8260.

In some cases, taxpayers will receive one bill covering both real estate and personal property (such as a boat or mobile home), while some will receive separate bills for different types of properties. It will not include motor vehicles, which are billed by the NC Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) as part of registration renewals.

For residents living outside incorporated towns that offer municipal waste collection, the county property tax bill includes the county’s annual Solid Waste Fee. The county allows an exemption from the fee when a residence is not habitable or it has been vacant for more than two years.

To be eligible for the solid waste fee exemption, taxpayers must file an application with Chatham County Solid Waste and Recycling by January 5, 2018. Waste fees will not be waived if applications are received after this date. An insert in the tax bills explains the services provided for fee.

The deadline to appeal real estate property tax values has already passed, but taxpayers may appeal the value, location or taxability of personal property within thirty days of the date posted on the tax bill. Personal property includes airplanes, boats and motors, mobile homes, unlicensed vehicles, or business personal property.

“It is important for people to know that deadlines to appeal real and personal property values are set by state law and are not negotiable at the county level,” Kepley said.

Taxpayers are billed for any personal property they owned as of January 1, 2017. “If you owned a boat on January 1 of this year and sold it the next month, you still owe the full year of personal property taxes for that boat,” said Kepley.

Real estate property taxes also are billed based on January 1, 2017 ownership. However, if the property is sold a few months later, the attorney handling the closing usually requires the seller to pay a prorated share of taxes, with the buyer paying the remaining balance. “We strongly encourage the seller to send the property’s 2017 tax bill to the new owners immediately to avoid problems with delinquent taxes,” Kepley said.

The Tax Office offers several methods to pay taxes, including the chance to pay in installments. The public can pay taxes in partial payments by either mailing them to P.O. Box 697, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or by visiting the Tax Office in Pittsboro in the Courthouse Annex. If making a partial payment, please include your tax ID account number found on your tax bill on all payments.

“It is very important for customers wishing to pay in installments to begin as soon as they receive their tax bill and not wait until December or when the bill becomes past due,” said Kepley. The Tax Collector’s staff will begin reviewing accounts in January and will begin enforcement procedures earlier than in the past.

For more information on tax payment options, including payment by credit card, e-check or bank draft, contact the Tax Collections Office at 919-542-8260 or visit the following website: www.chathamnc.org/index.saspx?page=479

Kepley reminds residents that, as of 2013, most motor vehicle property taxes are collected by the NC Division of Motor Vehicles when they bill for vehicle registration. There are some exceptions that are billed as personal property.

