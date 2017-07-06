ACC names Kevin Best as Senior Associate Commissioner for Communications

Greensboro, NC – Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford announced last week that Kevin Best will join the conference office as Senior Associate Commissioner for Communications, and Mike Finn has announced he will retire at the conclusion of the 2017-18 academic year following over 40 years of service in the field of collegiate communications.

Best’s responsibilities will include the management of the overall media operations for the conference’s 27 sponsored sports and specifically the day-to-day communications aspects of ACC Football. In addition, Best will oversee the communications responsibilities for the annual ACC media events and championships with specific focus on the annual ACC Football Kickoff, Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game, ACC Operation Basketball and ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Best will join the conference office after working 20 years at the University of North Carolina in the Athletic Communications Office. He most recently served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, where he was responsible for developing and executing the communications strategy for the Tar Heels’ 28 varsity athletic programs, the day-to-day supervision of the communications office, and serving as the primary spokesperson and media contact for football.

Best earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina and has also worked in the Sports Information Offices at the University of Georgia and University of Nebraska. In addition, Best has worked 10 Olympic Games (6 summer, 4 winter) as a member of the Olympic Broadcasting Services organization.

“I’m pleased that Kevin will be joining the External Affairs Department in this newly created position of Senior Associate Commissioner for Communications,” said Swofford. “The experience Kevin brings to our office is significant, and I know his talents will serve the league and our partners well.”

Finn, an Associate Commissioner for Communications, has served the ACC since February 2000.

“We appreciate Mike’s continued service to the conference office, our schools and media,” said Swofford. “His knowledge of the league is extremely meaningful, and as he enters his final year of service, we congratulate him on his extensive career.”

Prior to his arrival at the ACC, Finn was the Associate Athletics Director for Media Relations at Georgia Tech. He began his 17 years with the Yellow Jackets following five years as an Assistant Sports Information Director at NC State. During his time in Atlanta, Finn also served as the Tournament Manager for NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments (1996, 1998), Media Coordinator for NCAA Division I Basketball Tournaments (1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992), Media Coordinator for the Davis Cup Zone Finals (1984) and Press Venue Chief for Aquatics for the Olympic Games (1996).

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

