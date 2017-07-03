Randolph Telephone Telecommunications is bringing high-speed Internet to the Silk Hope community

Silk Hope, NC – The wait is over for the residents and businesses in parts of the Silk Hope community. The Randolph Communications Board of Directors met on the evening of Tuesday, June 27 and approved the first step—PHASE 1—to bring high-speed internet to the underserved broadband customers in that area. We are calling this expansion, Project: Silk Hope.

Who is included in Phase 1? Phase 1 includes residents and businesses on the Silk Hope Liberty Road (starting at Bowden Road) continuing to the intersection of Silk Hope Liberty Road & Silk Hope Lindley Mill Road (at the Silk Hope Fire Department). That first phases includes approximately 40,000-feet of construction. Construction is set to begin October 1, 2017, with services being turned by year end 2017 (weather dependent).

Some may be asking what about me? The entire interest area covers well over 202,000-feet of construction and we have to start somewhere. Phase 1 is contiguous to our boundary and based on sign-ups presents the best business case for our company. But please don’t worry. We need everyone to continue to submit their applications. We are still lacking the number of applications other areas. Therefore to complete additional phases we need more applications on the designated proposed fiberhood routes. Those fiberhood routes are being updated and will be visible on our myrandolphfiber.net very soon.

Will there be additional Phases? Absolutely, if we receive enough applications along the designated fiber routes.

Please know that Project: Silk Hope is a huge priority for Randolph Communications. We will be doing door-to-door canvassing efforts in the community and would welcome more meetings for anyone interested in learning more about our services. We are committed to providing quality and reliable services on fiber optics but we need your help to make that happen. Submit your application today so your area could become Phase 2. (Additional phases would not begin until beginning of 2018.)

If you have any questions, please email *protected email* or call 336-879-5684. You can also sign up at myrandolphfiber.net or get an application at www.rtti.net and click on forms. Thank you!

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

