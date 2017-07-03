Public input sought on NC Public Transportation Plan

Raleigh, NC – The public’s input is being sought as the state’s public transportation blueprint, known as the Public Transportation Strategic Plan, is being developed.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is urging residents to take part in a survey to let the department know their top priorities for public transportation services in the state.

The survey can be completed online at https://nctransitplan. metroquest.com.

Partnerships between the department and local governments, regional authorities and other state agencies have been the source of North Carolina’s transit success. Currently under development, the Public Transportation Statewide Strategic Plan will build upon that success by creating the foundation for reinvigorated state and local transit partnerships. It is being developed cooperatively with communities across the state, as well as transit users, providers and nonprofits.

The final strategic plan is expected to be presented to the public, stakeholders and lawmakers in the spring of 2018.

