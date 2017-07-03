Free summer computer classes slated at Chatham Community Library

Pittsboro, NC – Chatham Community Library is offering a series of free computer classes in July and August. The names, dates and times of the classes are listed below. You can find a full description of the classes, including topics covered and prerequisites for attending, by visiting chathamnc.org/computerclasses.

Drop-in Computer Assistance : July 12 , Wednesday , 4:00 – 5:00 PM

: , , Microsoft Word Basics, Part 1 : July 18 , Tuesday , 3:00 – 4:30 PM

: , , Microsoft Word Basics, Part 2 : July 25 , Tuesday , 3:00 – 4:30 PM

: , , Drop-in Computer Assistance : August 9 , Wednesday , 4:00 – 5:00 PM

: , , Microsoft PowerPoint Basics, Part 1 : August 17 , Thursday , 10:00 – 11:30 AM

: , , Microsoft PowerPoint Basics, Part 2: August 31 , Thursday , 10:00 – 11:30 AM

The Drop-In Computer Assistance sessions (July 12 and August 9) do not require registration. For all other classes, space is limited and you must register in advance if you wish to attend. Register online at the link above. For more information, call 919-545-8086 or email *protected email* .

All classes take place in the computer lab at Chatham Community Library, 197 NC Hwy 87 N in Pittsboro, on the campus of Central Carolina Community College.

