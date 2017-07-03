Former Chatham Central ag student growing where he’s planted

Raleigh, NC – There are 19,301 members in the North Carolina FFA Association. Chatham Central High School graduate Nick Oldham is one of six student-officers governing them.

FFA stands for Future Farmers of America, and during the North Carolina chapter’s convention in June, the teachers and students comprising the group elected Oldham to serve a one-year term as their vice president. He’ll be an ambassador for youth, agriculture and education. A 100-day tour is expected to have him visiting FFA chapters, meeting with agribusiness leaders and representing the North Carolina FFA Association in state and national meetings.

Last year, North Carolina FFA members voted to have former Chatham Central student Katherine Miller and former Jordan-Matthews High School student Sarah Thomas serve as secretary and vice president, respectively.

“Chatham County strong,” North Carolina FFA coordinator Jeff Davis said.

Oldham is majoring in engineering at N.C. State University. Chris Hart was his agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Chatham Central, a perennial favorite at high school agricultural competitions.

