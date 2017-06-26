This week at Chatham County Libraries – Week of June 26, 2017

Pittsboro, NC – Here is a rundown of the events taking place at this week at Chatham County Libraries.

Tuesday, June 27

10am Preschool Story Time

11am-12pm CCL Summer Reading Program – Come join us for a Summer Reading activity or craft pertaining to this year’s theme of Build A Better World!

Wednesday, June 28

1-2pm Wellness Wednesdays for Kids. Every Wednesday at 1:00 we will be hosting a mover and some shakers; local dance instructors, yogis and personal trainers will be sharing a movement based activity that will get the whole family moving. Classes will be at the Chatham Community Library in the Holmes Meeting Room. Today’s activity for the kids is with Heather D’Arnell from Siler City Dance & Gymnastics Academy. “Students will learn a short hip-hop dance, experiment with breakdancing, and end the class with some fun rhythm games.”

Thursday, June 29

9am-12pm Genealogy Assistance- Volunteer genealogists are available to assist with family history research, whether your ancestors lived in Chatham County, the 50 states, or overseas. A genealogist is on site in the library most Thursdays from 9:00 am to noon, and other days and times by appointment. Call 919-545-8086 to make an appointment. Sessions take place in the Local History & Genealogy area of Chatham Community Library. Please bring as much written documentation as you have about the topic you are researching, as well as a flash drive for saving documents and/or money for printing.

1pm Cool Off with a Movie! It’s Summer time and on these hot days you can get in from the heat and cool off with a movie! Every Thursday at 1:00 at Chatham Community Library we will be showing a family friendly movie. Today’s showing is: March of the Penguins.

Friday, June 30

9:30am Toddler Story Time

10:30am Preschool Story Time

3:30pm Summer Reading Performer: Capital Balloon Studios at CCL. Building Your Future, Inflate Your Mind! Free Children’s Reading Empowerment Show Using Balloons, Magic, & Comedy. For more information contact Youth Services at 919-545-8085.

Wren Library, Siler City

Monday, June 26

4pm Afternoon Movies at Wren. Come enjoy a Free afternoon movie at Wren! Today’s showing is: Storks

Wednesday, June 28

10:30am Story Time

11:30am & 12:30pm Wren Summer Reading Program. Come join us for a Summer Reading activity or craft pertaining to this year’s theme of Build A Better World!

Friday, June 30

12pm Summer Reading Performer: Capital Balloon Studios at CCL. Building Your Future, Inflate Your Mind! Free Children’s Reading Empowerment Show Using Balloons, Magic, & Comedy. For more information contact Youth Services at 919-545-8085.

Goldston Library, Goldston

Thursday, June 29

10:30am Story Time for all ages

11:30am Goldston Summer Reading Program. Come join us for a Summer Reading activity or craft pertaining to this year’s theme of Build A Better World!

