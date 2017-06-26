Chatham Trades seeks new members for its Board of Directors

Siler City, NC – Chatham County residents who want to make an important difference in the lives of developmentally disabled adults have an outstanding opportunity to do just that by serving on the board of directors of Chatham Trades.

Chatham Trades is a nonprofit that provides training in vocational, residential and life skills for intellectually and developmentally disabled county residents. The goal is to help persons with such disabilities to reach their highest degree of self-sufficiency and quality of life.

Chatham Trades seeks applicants for vacancies on its Board of Directors. The initial appointment is a two-year term. Meetings are held a minimum of four times a year on the third Tuesday of month at 5:30 pm. The meeting location rotates between Pittsboro and Siler City.

Applicants should have an interest in programs that serve individuals with disabilities, be able to attend meetings, and actively participate in the operations and planning for Chatham Trades.

Submit a county application form no later than Friday, July 14, 2017, 5 pm. An online form can be found here.

If you need a printed or email copy, contact Lindsay Ray, 919-542-8200, or *protected email*

For more information about Chatham Trades, please contact Shawn Poe, 919-663-3481, email *protected email*

