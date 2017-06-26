2017 Carolina Women’s Show coming to Chatham County November 10-11

Pittsboro, NC – The Carolina Women’s Show will be held on Nov 10-11, 2017 at the new Chatham County Agriculture and Conference Center.

This show will be a fun, 2-day event to enjoy the very best this area has to offer in shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, cosmetics and more. There will be presentations on continuing education and financial planning, to wellness, health and beauty, and fitness. And of course, lots of prizes and giveaways! We will also feature giveaways and contests throughout the year on our Facebook Event, so whether you are interested in attending or being a part of the show, Like the Page and Event and you won’t miss a thing: facebook. com/CarolinaWomensShow

If you are interested in being an Exhibitor or Sponsor, please visit our website for full details: http:// carolinawomensshow.com/

If you are a franchisee, don’t delay – we can only allow one franchisee per company. Our current Exhibitors are enjoying year-long (and clever advertisement). I hope that you will join them to ensure a diverse, high quality event.

Title Sponsors:

WRAL www.wral.com

Pretty in Pink Foundation www.prettyinpinkfoundation.org

The Old Place Catering & Events www.old-place.com

WCHL www.chapelboro.com

Mobipaid www.mobipaid.com

Chatham Magazine www.chathammagazinenc.com

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

