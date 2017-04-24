CCCC golfer, Chris Brown going to national tournament

Sanford, NC – Chris Brown will represent Central Carolina Community College in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Men’s Golf Championship to be played June 6-9 at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Brown, a freshman from Sanford, recently shot a 75 at Whispering Pines Country Club and an 81 at Anderson Creek Golf Club for a two-day total of 156 in winning the NJCAA Division III Region 10 tournament by two strokes. With the win, Brown was named NJCAA Region 10 Player of the Year.

“Winning the individual regional championship was very exciting. This is my first win at the collegiate level and will give me a chance to represent the school at the national competition,” said Brown.

“The regional championship was definitely one of my best moments as a golfer. I have only been in contention in one other tournament, which was the Brick Capital Classic at Sanford Municipal Golf Course,” said Brown. “Even though I struggled the second day, I felt being in that situation prepared me to deal with some of the pressure you face when trying to go out and win the tournament.”

Brown, who played golf for four years at Lee County High School, led CCCC as low scorer in all tournament play this year.

“Chris has worked hard on his game this season and is very deserving of his success. He improved his course management throughout the season and that helped him lower his scores,” said CCCC Golf Coach Jonathan Hockaday.

“One of the things that makes Chris a good golfer is that he is tough-minded and is able to put bad holes and shots behind him and focus on what he needs to do to get the round back on track,” said Hockaday.

Hockaday offered this advice for Brown as he enters NJCAA Division III championship play: “My advice to Chris is to continue to play with confidence and have fun with it. A lot of players don’t get an opportunity to play in the national championship, so enjoy the experience.”

For more information on Central Carolina Community College, visit the college website at www.cccc.edu.

