Seeds announced for 2017 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship

Greensboro, NC – Syracuse holds the top seed for the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship, which gets underway Friday, April 28 at Koskinen Stadium on the campus of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.

The Orange (10-1, 4-0 ACC) will play No. 4 seed North Carolina (6-7, 1-3 ACC) in the first semifinal game at 6 p.m. , live on ESPNU/WatchESPN. Syracuse topped the North Carolina, 12-11 in overtime, in the teams’ regular-season meeting on April 15.

No. 2 seed Duke (10-3, 3-1 ACC) will meet No. 3 seed Notre Dame (7-3, 2-2 ACC) in the second semifinal on Friday at 8:30 p.m., live on ESPNU/WatchESPN. The Blue Devils edged the Fighting Irish, 11-8 on April 8.

The winners of the two semifinal games will meet in the ACC Championship game on Sunday, April 30 at Noon, which will be broadcast on ESPNU/WatchESPN.

The ACC Championship again features four of the nation’s top lacrosse programs as all four teams are currently ranked among the top 17 in both national polls, with Syracuse, Duke and Notre Dame in the top six.

Virginia (8-6, 0-4 ACC) will play Penn (5-5, 2-3 Ivy League) in the ACC-Penn Classic on Saturday, April 29 at Noon. That game, which will also be played at Koskinen Stadium, will be available on ACC Network Extra.

Single-day and all-session tickets are still available. Click here to purchase tickets.

