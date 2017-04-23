CCCC Foundation Golf Classic coming to Chatham on May 10

Pittsboro, NC – Golfers, grab your clubs for a day of fun and fellowship for a good cause as the Central Carolina Community College Foundation hosts its Fourth Annual Chatham County Golf Classic on Wednesday, May 10, at Chapel Ridge Golf Course.

Since 1989, the Foundation has hosted an annual Golf Classic in Lee County, raising funds for scholarships and other financial assistance for the college’s students.

For the fourth year, the Foundation is hosting two additional Golf Classics — one in Harnett County and one in Chatham County. Proceeds from each tournament will benefit CCCC students.

Barber Holmes and George Lucier are tournament co-chairmen. Other tournament committee members are Chris Ehrenfeld, Linda Harris, Josh Lee, and Joe Trageser, as well as CCCC President Dr. T. Eston Marchant.

The shotgun start is 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 1 to 2 p.m.

The format for the Chatham County Golf Classic is four-person Captain’s Choice Flighted. Prizes will be awarded to top teams in each flight, as well as the winners of the longest drive, closest-to-pin, and putting contest.

Foursome package include green fees, cart rental, entry to putting contest, prizes, refreshments, and lunch. Sponsorships are available at various levels: a $200 Silver Sponsor includes sponsorship recognition; a $600 Gold Sponsor includes sponsorship recognition and one foursome; and a $1,000 Platinum Sponsor includes sponsorship recognition and two foursomes.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received in Chatham County,” said Emily Hare, Executive Director of the CCCC Foundation. “Chatham County has given so much to us and we will use all funds raised in the tournament to go directly back to our students, faculty, and staff. We look forward to the event and hope everyone will come out and join us!”

The Chatham County Golf Classic registration form can be downloaded from the Foundation’s web site, www.cccc.edu/foundation/events/chathamgolftournament/. Registration is also available by contacting Hare at 919-718-7230 or by email at *protected email* , or by calling Jonathan Hockaday at the Foundation, 919-718-7231.

The CCCC Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization affiliated with, but independent of, Central Carolina Community College. It receives donations of money and equipment on behalf of the college and uses them to promote its educational mission and assist students through scholarships and grants.

For more information about the Foundation, its work and events, visit www.cccc.edu/foundation/. For more information about classes and programs at Central Carolina Community College, visit www.cccc.edu.

