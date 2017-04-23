Bynum Front Porch Friday Night Music 11th season starts May 5

Bynum, NC – Every Friday night from May to August, people come to the former cotton mill town in Chatham County, NC. Folks visit and talk as the crowd gathers. Food trucks are there – Barney’s Hot Dogs and Little Dipper’s Italian Ice. Allen and Son’s BBQ is just up the road. Sometimes goodies from a non-profit bake sale.

At 7 pm the music starts. There is an outdoor stage (and an indoor stage in the store if it rains). A different band each week: Tonk, the Bluegrass Experience, Lizzy Ross, the Gospel Jubilators, The Durham Ukulele Orchestra. A pith helmet is passed to pay the band. ($10 suggested.) Young and old dance.

There are art programs for the kids and toys and books and screen doors for kids to learn to bang. No pets or alcohol. Fireflies. Sometimes thunder.

Summer nights – listening to the clear voices and sweet songs melding with the cacophony from crickets, owls, tree frogs and toads. Not being able to tell if the white lights are fireflies or Christmas lights. 3/4 time. Not worrying. Not rushing. Just being. As twilight descends.

Come rock with us.

Bynum Front Porch Friday Night Music: rain or shine, 7-9pm, May – August!

May 5: Violet Bell (Lizzie Ross & Omar Ruiz-Lopez) www.Lizzy.net

May 12: Onyx Club Boys facebook.com/onyxclubboysnc

May 19: Boys from Carolina www.boysfromcarolina.com

May 26: Milagro Saints www.milagrosaints.com/

Jun 2: Too Much Fun www.tmfband.com

Jun 9: Gabe Pelli & Will Ridenour www.willridenour.com

Jun 16: Holland Bros. www.facebook.com/HollandBros

Jun 23: Bynum Front Porch Pickers – A music fundraiser for Bynum Front Porch’s scholarships!

www.bynumfrontporch.org/programs

Jun 30 : Heart of Carolina Jazz Society www.carolinajazz.com

Jul 7: Blue Cactus bluecactusmusic.com

Jul 14: Gray Matter www.graymatternc.com

Jul 21: Bobby Gales & New Direction

www.facebook.com/newdirectionbluegrass

Jul 28: Tonk www.tonknc.com

Aug 4: Swift Creek www.swiftcreekmusic.com

Aug 11: Gospel Jubilators www.pinecone.org/artists/gospel-jubilators

Aug 18: Durham Ukulele Orchestra www.durhamukuleleorchestra.com

Aug 25: Bluegrass Experience www.facebook.com/bluegrass.experience

www.twitter.com/@bynumfrontporch

www.facebook.com/bynumfrontporch

www.bynumfrontporch.org

Bynum Front Porch

950 Bynum Road

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Google Maps link: https://goo.gl/maps/N2yaRNmQRck

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

