Bynum Front Porch Friday Night Music 11th season starts May 5

Bynum, NC – Every Friday night from May to August, people come to the former cotton mill town in Chatham County, NC. Folks visit and talk as the crowd gathers. Food trucks are there – Barney’s Hot Dogs and Little Dipper’s Italian Ice. Allen and Son’s BBQ is just up the road. Sometimes goodies from a non-profit bake sale.
At 7 pm the music starts. There is an outdoor stage (and an indoor stage in the store if it rains). A different band each week: Tonk, the Bluegrass Experience, Lizzy Ross, the Gospel Jubilators, The Durham Ukulele Orchestra. A pith helmet is passed to pay the band. ($10 suggested.) Young and old dance.
There are art programs for the kids and toys and books and screen doors for kids to learn to bang. No pets or alcohol. Fireflies. Sometimes thunder.
Summer nights – listening to the clear voices and sweet songs melding with the cacophony from crickets, owls, tree frogs and toads. Not being able to tell if the white lights are fireflies or Christmas lights. 3/4 time. Not worrying. Not rushing. Just being. As twilight descends.
Come rock with us.
Bynum Front Porch Friday Night Music: rain or shine, 7-9pm, May – August!
May 5: Violet Bell (Lizzie Ross & Omar Ruiz-Lopez) www.Lizzy.net
May 12: Onyx Club Boys facebook.com/onyxclubboysnc
May 19: Boys from Carolina www.boysfromcarolina.com
May 26: Milagro Saints www.milagrosaints.com/
Jun 2: Too Much Fun www.tmfband.com
Jun 9: Gabe Pelli & Will Ridenour www.willridenour.com
Jun 16: Holland Bros. www.facebook.com/HollandBros
Jun 23: Bynum Front Porch Pickers – A music fundraiser for Bynum Front Porch’s scholarships!
www.bynumfrontporch.org/programs
Jun 30 : Heart of Carolina Jazz Society www.carolinajazz.com
Jul 7: Blue Cactus bluecactusmusic.com
Jul 14: Gray Matter www.graymatternc.com
Jul 21: Bobby Gales & New Direction
www.facebook.com/newdirectionbluegrass
Jul 28: Tonk www.tonknc.com
Aug 4: Swift Creek www.swiftcreekmusic.com
Aug 11: Gospel Jubilators www.pinecone.org/artists/gospel-jubilators
Aug 18: Durham Ukulele Orchestra www.durhamukuleleorchestra.com
Aug 25: Bluegrass Experience www.facebook.com/bluegrass.experience
www.twitter.com/@bynumfrontporch
www.facebook.com/bynumfrontporch
www.bynumfrontporch.org
Bynum Front Porch
950 Bynum Road
Pittsboro, NC 27312
Google Maps link: https://goo.gl/maps/N2yaRNmQRck