Chatham County Girl Scouts named local top sellers for 2017 Girl Scout Cookie program

Raleigh, NC – Girl Scouts of North Carolina Coastal Pines is pleased to announce that Charley Howard of Pittsboro, NC is the area top seller for the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Howard sold 1,198 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies in the annual cookie program that ended in March. Kameron Gooch-Degraffenreidt of Siler City, NC placed second with 1,138 boxes sold and Meredith Reese of Pittsboro, NC placed third with 1,093 boxes sold. The 2017 Cookie Program was held January 14 – March 5, 2017.

Participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a long-held and cherished tradition for girls, with recognition as a top cookie seller a coveted honor. Being named a top seller goes beyond what’s in the box as it highlights a girl’s determination to set and achieve goals, develop business and financial literacy skills, and enhance their entrepreneurial spirit. This recognition also demonstrates a girl’s mastery of the five skills: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics as she runs her very own cookie business.

And with 2017 marking 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, girls continue to use the power of the cookie to help build everyday leaders who make the world a better place.

“Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls fund unique leadership experiences that helps them become bold and courageous young women who make the world a better place,” said Kelly Griffin, product sales director, Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines. “Girls not only have a blast decorating cookie booths and selling alongside friends, they also learn real world skills that help them become innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders. We are excited to honor and celebrate the leaders of this year’s Cookie Program.”

Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines sold over 3.3 million boxes of cookies with approximately 12,750 Girl Scouts participating in the 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Approximately 2,400 girls sold more than 400 boxes of cookies each. Additionally, 320 girls sold more than 1,000 boxes each. Council-wide the average number of boxes sold per girl was 261. Nationally the average number of boxes sold by Girl Scouts is approximately 150.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports girls in achieving the goals they set for program activities, community service projects and philanthropy, and ensures all girls are afforded access to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. For over 100 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has also provided life changing leadership opportunities for every G.I.R.L (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, and Leader). The 2017 Cookie Program also saw the unveiling of the newest addition to the Girl Scout cookie lineup: the S’mores Cookie. Demand for the new cookie surpassed expectations and allowed Girl Scouts to share their love of this campfire-inspired treat with members of their local community.

Joining the Chatham County Girl Scouts, the overall council top sellers are Emily Guidry, Ruth Lahl, and Madeline Fischer. Guidry and Lahl both of Cumberland County placed first and second. Guidry sold 5,131 boxes and Lahl sound 5,033 boxes. Fischer of Brunswick County placed third by selling 5,005 boxes. Guidry, Lahl, and Fischer will join Chief Executive Officer Lisa Jones for a celebratory luncheon. Jones will present each girl with a 2017 Girl Scout Cookie Program trophy at the event. Top sellers for local areas will receive a top seller medal and their name in next year’s Cookie Gram.

For more information on the Girl Scouts Cookie Program, please visit our website at www.ncccoastalpines.org.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Pocket

Facebook

Tumblr

Print

Reddit

Email

