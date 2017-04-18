Upcoming Events in Chatham County

Pittsboro, NC – Here are some of the activities taking place in Chatham County, NC the week of April 17.

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Meet Blake Johnson from the Corps of Engineers

Southeast Chatham Citizens Advisory Council will host our regular meeting at 7 pm at the Moncure Fire Department, 2389 Old US #1, Moncure, NC 27559. Guest speaker will be Blake Johnson from the Corps of Engineers. All Chatham County residents are welcome.

There are no dues or fees to participate in SCCAC, but we do accept donations that are used to support community programs.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Wake Up Wednesday!

Have you opened a new business or organization in Chatham? Are you eager to reinvigorate your business with new clients and energy? Wake Up Wednesday is for you!

Share news about your products, services, skills, or non-profit events and programs with other people who may need what you have to offer at Wake Up Wednesday on April 19 at the Carolina Brewery in Pittsboro. Networking starts at 8am. The meeting begins at 8:30 and ends promptly at 9:30. Admission is $5 and includes a hot breakfast.

Professional speaker and coach Barnsley Brown of Spirited Solutions will be the featured speaker.

Senior Games Opening Ceremonies

Join the Chatham County Council on Aging for our annual Senior Games Opening Ceremonies celebration at the Eastern Chatham Senior Center (365 NC Hwy 87 N, Pittsboro).

Join us starting at 10:30 am for SilverArts Display and awards, performing arts show, fun walk, lunch and demonstrations (bocce, cornhole, football/softball throw and horseshoes!) Special guest Louise Gooche from the NC Senior Games Board and guest speaker Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson.

For information, contact Lindsay Hickling at 919-542-4512.

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Screening of “Democracy for Sale: Money in Politics and Voting Rights”

The Chatham County Democratic Party invites you to a screening of “Democracy for Sale: Money in Politics and Voting Rights” from the series America Divided, at 6:30 pm in the Holmes Room of the Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro. Actor and comedian Zach Galifianakis investigates the political landscape in his home state of North Carolina and considers how it’s emblematic of the country’s deepening political divide during the 2016 campaign.

Because space is limited in the Holmes Room, please RSVP at chathamdemsnc. net/democracy_for_sale.

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Northwood High School BFAA’s Spring Fling for the Gold and Green!

NHS BFAA presents the second annual Spring Fling for the Gold and Green from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm at the Chatham County Justice Center Parking Lot, just south of the circle in Pittsboro.

Entertainment on the main stage all day. Spring Fling is a downtown street fair with crafts, food, music, dance and fun family events to support Northwood High School, our kids and our community.

Best of All – REVERSE RAFFLE for a chance to win $50,000! Only 1500 tickets will be sold.

Tickets are $100 each. Buy one, or more or go in with a group of friends or family and split the prize!

Tickets can be purchased online at http://nhsbfaa.org/spring- fling.html using either PayPal or a credit card (there is a small service fee) or directly from NHSBFAA board members. *Winnings are subject to Federal and NC tax laws.

For more information, including a list of performers and booths or to purchase your Raffle tickets visit nhsbfaa.org/ spring-fling.html

JOINT Ribbon Cutting / Grand Opening for 501 Pharmacy AND Carolina Convenient Care

The public is invited to attend a joint Ribbon Cutting/Grand Opening Celebration for 501 Pharmacy and Carolina Convenient Care, 98 Chapelton Court, Chapel Hill. Please join us in supporting this new business. After a 12 noon Ribbon Cutting, refreshments from Subway will be available to guests.

501 Pharmacy is a full service retail pharmacy located at the Veranda, in front of the Briar Chapel community. The pharmacy strives to offer speedy service, consultations, compounding, free delivery within the area, and serve ice cream exclusively from Maple View Farms! 501 Pharmacy is owned by Han Su.

Carolina Convenient Care was founded in January of 2017 to provide comprehensive urgent care services to the residents of the Briar Chapel community and surrounding areas of Chapel Hill, NC. They are open seven days a week and there is no appointment necessary to visit their office.

Event Date and Time: Apr 22 2017 – 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Location Name: 501 Pharmacy

Location Address: 98 Chapelton Court, Chapel Hill (Veranda area at Briar Chapel)

2017 Bynum Bridge Fest and Studio Tour

Come out to the Bynum Bridge Fest and Studio Tour from 10 am to 5 pm in Bynum, NC.

Not only will there be 32 great artists on display, but there will be outdoor fun for all ages thanks to Clapping Hands Farm and storyteller, Cynthia Raxter.

Browse the bridge, walk the mill village – we have breakfast, lunch and a sweet treat. Grab a bite from one of our food trucks, such as local favorites “Breakfast and Beyond” and “Merry Franksters”. Take a break, cool off with an Italian Ice and listen to live storytelling by Cynthia Raxter or enjoy a creative kids craft with Clapping Hands Farm.

Saturday, April 29, 2017

Northwood Band Boosters 7th Annual Motors for Music Car Show

Come out to the 7th Annual Motors for Music Car Show and support Northwood High School’s instrumental music program.

The car show will be held from 10 am to 2 pm at Alpha Install on Hillsboro Street in Pittsboro. Registration opens at 8am. Bring the whole family! There will be live music and food!

Funds from the Motors for Music Car Show go directly to support the instrumental music programs at Northwood High School. Our marching band continues to grow every year. Your support is greatly appreciated!

For information about sponsorship or donating a raffle item for car show participants, please contact William Huneycutt at *protected email* .

