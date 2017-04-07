Day of the Books festival at Bray Park on April 29

Siler City, NC – Chatham County Partnership for Children invites the community to the Day of the Books, a family celebration of literacy, multiculturalism and the arts. Also known as El Día de los Libros, this bilingual festival is built on the “Children’s Day” holiday celebrated in many parts of Latin America.

This family festival will be held at Bray Park in Siler City, on April 29 from 10 am to 2 pm. Children will enjoy painting, music, dance, face painting, and storytelling, all free of charge. Each child will take home one free brand-new English-Spanish bilingual book and a handful of gently used books of their choice.

Major contributors and sponsors for this event are ChathamArts, Smart Start, Chatham County Schools, Friends of the Chatham Community Library, Chatham Reads, Central Carolina Community College, and Chatham Literacy.

This project is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. The North Carolina Arts Council works to make North Carolina The Creative State where a robust arts industry produces a creative economy, vibrant communities, children prepared for the 21st century and lives filled with discovery and learning. The Arts Council accomplishes this in partnership with artists and arts organizations, other organizations that use the arts to make their communities stronger and North Carolinians-young and old-who enjoy and participate in the arts. The Arts Council is a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources.

North Carolina has long been recognized for rich traditions in crafts, literature, historical drama, and music. Since 1964, the N.C. Arts Council has worked to strengthen North Carolina’s creativity, invention, and prosperity through its four core functions: creating a strong and efficient arts infrastructure across North Carolina; planning and implementing economic development initiatives; educating our young people; and researching the impact of the arts on our state. ncarts.org

The Day of the Books festivities will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In case of rain, the festival will be held at Virginia Cross Elementary School.

For more information, call 919-542-6644 ext. 12 or email *protected email* .

