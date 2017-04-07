Local/County, Pittsboro, Recreation

2nd annual Family Fishing Fiesta at Jordan Lake on April 8

Pittsboro, NC – Come join the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. State Parks on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Jordan Lake State Park for a free Family Fishing Fiesta.

Family Fishing FiestaGather at White Oak Recreation Area on White Oak Beach Rd., Apex, to enjoy bank fishing, plus over a dozen hands-on activities and demonstrations. You can:

  • Learn how to cast and how to fillet a fish
  • Watch a tackle demonstration
  • Meet biologists, park rangers and law enforcement personnel, many of whom speak English and Spanish
  • Check out an electrofishing boat
  • And much more!

Loaner fishing rods and bait are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone fishes for free — no license required for the Family Fishing Fiesta.

Young anglers will receive prizes for special catches, and participants 11 and younger who participate in a scavenger hunt will receive a free tackle box  and a chance to enter the youth drawing to win prizes such as fishing poles and life jackets! Anglers 12 and older will be entered into a drawing to win a lifetime freshwater fishing license, courtesy of the American Fisheries Society, a composting bin, or a one-year subscription to the Wildlife Commission’s award-winning magazine, Wildlife in North Carolina.

Event Schedule

Fishing and activities all day, with demonstrations on the half hour, until 3 p.m.

10 a.m. 
Event begins. Pick up your scavenger hunt passport at the welcome table.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Stop by the grill at the pavilion for samples of grilled fish.

Noon

Food trucks and bring-your-own picnic lunches.

2 p.m.

Performance and Awards Ceremony

3 p.m.

Event ends

For additional event information contact CC King, 919-830-0202; or or Derek Parsons, 919-326-0586, ext. 213; or

How to get there:

Google directions

GPS coordinates:  35°44’24.0″N 79°00’45.7″W

Fishing Fiesta Map

Visit the Jordan Lake State Park website for park amenities and more.