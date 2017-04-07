2nd annual Family Fishing Fiesta at Jordan Lake on April 8

Pittsboro, NC – Come join the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. State Parks on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Jordan Lake State Park for a free Family Fishing Fiesta.
Gather at White Oak Recreation Area on White Oak Beach Rd., Apex, to enjoy bank fishing, plus over a dozen hands-on activities and demonstrations. You can:
- Learn how to cast and how to fillet a fish
- Watch a tackle demonstration
- Meet biologists, park rangers and law enforcement personnel, many of whom speak English and Spanish
- Check out an electrofishing boat
- And much more!
Loaner fishing rods and bait are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone fishes for free — no license required for the Family Fishing Fiesta.
Young anglers will receive prizes for special catches, and participants 11 and younger who participate in a scavenger hunt will receive a free tackle box and a chance to enter the youth drawing to win prizes such as fishing poles and life jackets! Anglers 12 and older will be entered into a drawing to win a lifetime freshwater fishing license, courtesy of the American Fisheries Society, a composting bin, or a one-year subscription to the Wildlife Commission’s award-winning magazine, Wildlife in North Carolina.
Event Schedule
Fishing and activities all day, with demonstrations on the half hour, until 3 p.m.
10 a.m.
Event begins. Pick up your scavenger hunt passport at the welcome table.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stop by the grill at the pavilion for samples of grilled fish.
Noon
Food trucks and bring-your-own picnic lunches.
2 p.m.
Performance and Awards Ceremony
3 p.m.
Event ends
For additional event information contact CC King, 919-830-0202; or or Derek Parsons, 919-326-0586, ext. 213; or
How to get there:
GPS coordinates: 35°44’24.0″N 79°00’45.7″W
Visit the Jordan Lake State Park website for park amenities and more.