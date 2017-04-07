2nd annual Family Fishing Fiesta at Jordan Lake on April 8

Pittsboro, NC – Come join the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. State Parks on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Jordan Lake State Park for a free Family Fishing Fiesta.

Gather at White Oak Recreation Area on White Oak Beach Rd., Apex, to enjoy bank fishing, plus over a dozen hands-on activities and demonstrations. You can:

Learn how to cast and how to fillet a fish

Watch a tackle demonstration

Meet biologists, park rangers and law enforcement personnel, many of whom speak English and Spanish

Check out an electrofishing boat

And much more!

Loaner fishing rods and bait are free on a first-come, first-served basis. Everyone fishes for free — no license required for the Family Fishing Fiesta.

Young anglers will receive prizes for special catches, and participants 11 and younger who participate in a scavenger hunt will receive a free tackle box and a chance to enter the youth drawing to win prizes such as fishing poles and life jackets! Anglers 12 and older will be entered into a drawing to win a lifetime freshwater fishing license, courtesy of the American Fisheries Society, a composting bin, or a one-year subscription to the Wildlife Commission’s award-winning magazine, Wildlife in North Carolina.

Event Schedule

Fishing and activities all day, with demonstrations on the half hour, until 3 p.m.

10 a.m.

Event begins. Pick up your scavenger hunt passport at the welcome table.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by the grill at the pavilion for samples of grilled fish.

Noon

Food trucks and bring-your-own picnic lunches.

2 p.m.

Performance and Awards Ceremony

3 p.m.

Event ends

For additional event information contact CC King, 919-830-0202; or *protected email* or Derek Parsons, 919-326-0586, ext. 213; or *protected email*

How to get there:

Google directions

GPS coordinates: 35°44’24.0″N 79°00’45.7″W

Visit the Jordan Lake State Park website for park amenities and more.

