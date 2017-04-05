ACC has 23 selected to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

Greensboro, NC – A total of 23 Atlantic Coast Conference football student-athletes have been selected to the 2017 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced today.

The 2017 NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. A total of 1,089 players from 297 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 11th year, both new single-year records in the history of the program.

Qualifications for membership in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society include:

Being a starter or a significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility (or a senior who has declared for the NFL Draft) at an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university; Achieving a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; and Meeting all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements

ACC Football student-athletes who have been selected are:

Kevin Kavalec, Boston College

Bobby Wolford, Boston College

DeVon Edwards, Duke

Thomas Hennessy, Duke

Corbin McCarthy, Duke

Dominic McDonald, Duke

Tanner Stone, Duke

A.J. Wolf, Duke

Isiah Willis, Georgia Tech

Justin Vogel, Miami

Nick Weiler, North Carolina

Jack Tocho, NC State

Dontez Ford, Pitt

Eric Anthony, Syracuse

Hernz Laguerre, Syracuse

Cameron MacPherson, Syracuse

Nicholas Conte, Virginia

Ryan Santoro, Virginia

Connor Wingo-Reeves, Virginia

Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech

Ryan Janvion, Wake Forest

Ali Lamot, Wake Forest

Josh Okonye, Wake Forest

