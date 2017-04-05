ACC has 23 selected to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society

Greensboro, NC – A total of 23 Atlantic Coast Conference football student-athletes have been selected to the 2017 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced today.
The 2017 NFF Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. A total of 1,089 players from 297 schools qualified for membership in the society’s 11th year, both new single-year records in the history of the program.
Qualifications for membership in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society include:
- Being a starter or a significant contributor in one’s last year of eligibility (or a senior who has declared for the NFL Draft) at an NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III or an NAIA college or university;
- Achieving a 3.2 cumulative grade point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study; and
- Meeting all NCAA/NAIA-mandated progress towards degree requirements
ACC Football student-athletes who have been selected are:
Kevin Kavalec, Boston College
Bobby Wolford, Boston College
DeVon Edwards, Duke
Thomas Hennessy, Duke
Corbin McCarthy, Duke
Dominic McDonald, Duke
Tanner Stone, Duke
A.J. Wolf, Duke
Isiah Willis, Georgia Tech
Justin Vogel, Miami
Nick Weiler, North Carolina
Jack Tocho, NC State
Dontez Ford, Pitt
Eric Anthony, Syracuse
Hernz Laguerre, Syracuse
Cameron MacPherson, Syracuse
Nicholas Conte, Virginia
Ryan Santoro, Virginia
Connor Wingo-Reeves, Virginia
Sam Rogers, Virginia Tech
Ryan Janvion, Wake Forest
Ali Lamot, Wake Forest
Josh Okonye, Wake Forest