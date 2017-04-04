UNC fans to welcome home the champion Tar Heels on Tuesday

Chapel Hill,NC – North Carolina will hold a welcome reception for the 2017 NCAA champion men’s basketball team on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Smith Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Concessions and Final Four merchandise will be available.

Celebration Public Parking

Public parking on campus is limited prior to 5 p.m. due to weekday business and academic use. Limited parking will be available, in the following locations, but fans are encouraged to carpool, use the free celebration shuttles, walk or bike.

Public Parking is available in the following lots:

Manning Lot

Bowles Lot

Business School Deck

Craige Deck

Jackson Deck

Cardinal Deck

Disability Parking is available at Williamson Lot (shuttle to “A” Doors provided at no charge)



Celebration Shuttles

Carolina Livery will operate free shuttle service from two parking lots off Highway 54 and Friday Center Drive beginning at 5 p.m. Shuttles will drop-off directly in front of the Smith Center until approximately 10 minutes after the start of the Welcome Home ceremony. Return service to the two designated park and ride locations will commence approximately 30 minutes after the start of the ceremony. Shuttle service from the Smith Center to the park and ride Lot will discontinue approximately 30 minutes after the end of the ceremony.



Campus Weekday Transit

Local and regional transit services will operate as normal on Tuesday, with the exception of a brief route reversal along Bowles Drive. Because parking is limited on campus prior to 5 p.m., local transit may service as a viable option to parking on campus or riding the special celebration shuttles.

See the various transit service links for route information:

P2P Express Route

Chapel Hill Transit / Safe Ride Route

GoTriangle

Robertson Scholar Express (RSX)

Traffic Alert

Traffic along Fordham Boulevard, Columbia Street and Manning Drive is generally heavy between 3 and 5 p.m. due to normal weekday end of workday travel. Traffic on Tuesday is expected to be heavier than normal due to additional celebration traffic. For this reason, fans are encouraged to carpool, or use alternate travel methods to limit the additional traffic. Advance planning and patience is appreciated to help Traffic Control Officers and Police Officers move traffic as expediently and safely as possible.

