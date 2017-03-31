Wake Forest holds second spring football scrimmage

Winston-Salem, NC – Running back Cade Carney ran for three touchdowns and quarterback John Wolford scored twice as Wake Forest’s offense put up 51 points in a controlled scrimmage inside McCreary Field House on the Wake Forest campus Friday afternoon.

Carney carried 11 times for 106 yards to lead all rushers. He scored on a three-yard run, a 64-yard jaunt and on a 17-yard run during a simulated overtime period. Wolford scored on runs of 20 and six yards. Wolford scored on both of his carries in scrimmage.

“Probably for the first time since we’ve been here, the offense got after the defense and dominated the scrimmage,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “I thought the offense played physical, made big plays in the passing game, was very efficient, converted third downs and scored touchdowns in the red zone.

“As always, it’s good news and bad news,” said Clawson. “The good news is our offense is clearly getting better. Some of the older kids are clearly becoming more consistent playmakers. Obviously, Cade Carney continues to improve and get better and is becoming a force. Matt Colburn looked good and Christian Beal got some carries and made the most of it.”

Colburn carried nine times for 31 yards and scored on a one-yard plunge late in the scrimmage in a simulated goal line situation. Beal had 31 yards on 15 carries.

Kendall Hinton quarterbacked four different series and completed five of seven passes for 28 yards. Wolford commanded three series and completed eight of 10 passes for 121 yards. Kyle Kearns completed all four of his pass attempts for 62 yards in his two series.

Redshirt freshman Greg Dortch led all receivers with six receptions, gaining 36 yards, not counting a 60-yard shake-and-bake catch that was nullified by a penalty. Chucky Wade had a team-high 90 yards on just two catches. Wade caught a 47-yard pass from Wolford early in the scrimmage that set-up Wolford’s 20-yard scoring run. Wade later had a 43-yard catch on a Wolford pass that led immediately to Wolford’s six-yard touchdown run.

Tabari Hines had 17 yards on four receptions while James Sriraman had a 43-yard catch.

Mike Weaver booted a 38-yard field goal and connected on five PATs. Dom Maggio also converted a PAT.

Defensive end Chris Calhoun led the defense with six tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. Safety Luke Masterson and linebacker Grant Dawson each had five tackles. Sulaiman Kamara had four tackles and two sacks while Duke Ejiofor added a sack.

Quarterback Jamie Newman and linebacker Jaboree Williams each missed the scrimmage with illness. Tight end Cam Serigne and cornerback Essang Bassey were each nursing ankle injuries and were held out of the scrimmage for precautionary reasons.

“On defense, we’re a little short-handed without Jaboree and we aren’t playing Duke much,” said Clawson.

During a simulated overtime period, the offense started on the 25-yard line. After Carney was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on the first play, the sophomore ran over a defender for an eight-yard gain on second down, then stiff-armed a defender on his 17-yard scoring run. Carney’s final touchdown was followed by a one-yard scoring plunge by walk-on running back Trey Ndlovu in a goal-line situation.

Wake Forest will hold its annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m. at BB&T Field. The Deacons open the 2017 season at home against Presbyterian on August 31.

