NC State’s Kay Yow spring football game set for April 1

Raleigh, NC – NC State’s 2017 Kay Yow Spring Football Game, scheduled for April 1 at 1 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium, will provide fun for everyone in the family this season: multiple chances to win prizes; an event for faculty and staff; a Wolfpup Fan Zone; a Punt, Pass & Kick contest for NC State students; a chance to meet the team; and of course, plenty of football.

This year for the first time, fans can register for a free ticket online and scan it at the gates for an opportunity to win prizes. Fans that register and scan into the game will have a chance to win one of the following: Four tickets to the home opener, four tickets to select ACC games, 2 tickets in the Dail Club for a select game, sideline passes for select ACC home games, Wolfpack football gear or an autographed football. To register for your free ticket(s) to the Kay Yow Spring Football Game, click HERE.

Admission to the spring game is free, but as always, a $1 minimum donation is suggested. All proceeds will go to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the Kay Yow Scholarship Endowment. Please note that the Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the spring game. For more information, click HERE.

Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. (enter at gates A, B or C off of Trinity Rd.) and parking is free. Stadium gates 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 will open at 10:30 a.m. Following the game, the parking lots will need to be cleared by 4 p.m. as the Hurricanes host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m.

The Wolfpup Fan Zone will open on the east side of the stadium at 10:30 a.m., featuring face painting, a TapSnap picture station and corporate sponsor booths. From 11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., the cheerleaders, mascots, dance team and Tuffy II will be in the fan zone for autographs and pictures.

In addition, Reynolds Coliseum and the BB&T Grand Hall will be open from 9 am to 1 pm for fans to come over and view all the Wolfpack history.

