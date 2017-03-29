Free document shredding and more at Chatham County’s Earth Day event

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Solid Waste & Recycling Division hosts an Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22. The annual event is open to all Chatham County residents (no decal needed) and will feature free document shredding, free “take back” of unwanted medications, compost bin sales, household hazardous waste collection, mulch sales, educational booths, raffle prizes, and give-a-ways.

The Earth Day event will be at the Main Solid Waste & Recycling Facility, located at 28 County Services Road about six miles west of Pittsboro, off Highway 64. The event schedule is below.

9 AM to 1 PM:

County staff will provide give-a-ways and are available to answer questions about solid waste and recycling services. Representatives from Chatham County Cooperative Extension, Land & Water Resources, and Parks & Recreation will provide educational booths and activities. Residents can enter to win one of several door prizes, including a wheel barrow, rain barrel, compost bin, load of mulch, tree, garden supplies, and more.

Free paper document shredding is available. Chatham residents can bring up to three boxes or bags of paper. The service provides a post-tax season opportunity for residents to safely destroy and recycle old tax records, credit card statements, and other personal documents.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a medicine “take back” as a safe way for residents to get rid of unwanted medications. No needles, sharps, or liquids will be accepted.

Enviro World backyard compost bins will be on sale for $45. A companion kitchen collector is only $5. Cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are accepted.

9 AM to 3 PM:

The Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) facility will accept items like cleaners and solvents, paint, gasoline, and electronics of any size from Chatham residents.

7:30 AM to 1 PM:

The event coincides with the county’s usual Saturday mulch sale. Mulch is $5 per scoop, which is approximately one cubic yard. County staff loads the mulch. Bring a tarp to secure the load of mulch. Cash or checks are accepted.

For additional event information, visit chathamnc.org/recycle or contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 919-542-5516.

