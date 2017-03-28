UNC’s spring football game set for April 8 at Fetzer Field

Chapel Hill, NC – North Carolina will hold its annual Spring Football Game on Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. at Fetzer Field. Admission is free. The game will be held at Fetzer Field due to renovations to the Kenan Stadium playing surface.

All kids 8th grade-and-under will be allowed to line up on the track after the game and high five the Tar Heel football players as they exit Fetzer Field following the game.

The 2017 Spring Game will feature a fan fest on the track between Fetzer Field and the Eddie Smith Indoor Facility. The Fan Fest will start at 1:30 p.m. and remain open during the Spring Game. It will include food trucks, interactive games for the kids, Chapel Hill Sportswear with all the latest Carolina gear, music and more!

Carolina season football tickets will be available for sale at the Spring Game. The first 20 new season tickets sold that day will also include pre-game on-field access to the UVA or Miami games this fall! Payment can be made via Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Cash, or Checks made out to UNC Athletics.

Season tickets are also on sale at RaiseUpCarolina.com and start at just $275. Renewing or purchasing season tickets is the only way to guarantee tickets to the Notre Dame game. All new seats will be assigned in late April 2017 based on the Rams Club priority point system. The renewal deadline for 2016 season ticket holders is April 7.

Under Larry Fedora’s direction, the Tar Heels have won 19 games over the last two seasons, and have an outstanding home schedule in 2017 with matchups against California, Louisville, Duke and Notre Dame in the first half of the season. The Tar Heels also face Virginia, Miami and Western Carolina in Kenan Stadium for a total of seven home games.

SPRING GAME PARKING INFORMATION

Public Parking – No Fee:

• Raleigh Road Visitor Lot

• Craige Deck

• Manning Lot

• Bowles Lot

• Bell Tower Deck

Public Parking – Fee (flat fee of $5 or regular hourly rate)

• Rams Head Deck

