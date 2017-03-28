UNC sets special home game designations for 2017 football season

Chapel Hill, NC – North Carolina has announced several home game designations at Kenan Stadium for the 2017 football season, including Family Weekend and Rams Club Day on Oct. 14 vs. Virginia, Homecoming on Oct. 28 vs. Miami and Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 18 vs. Western Carolina.
Kenan Stadium will host the season opener on Sept. 2 vs. California.
Below is a complete list of UNC’s special events and dates for the 2017 football season.
2017 Home Game Designations
Sept. 2 vs. California: Opening Day
Sept. 9 vs. Louisville: 1992 Peach Bowl Team 25th Anniversary Recognition
Oct. 14 vs. Virginia: Family Weekend/Rams Club Day/Health Awareness Day
Oct. 28 vs. Miami: Homecoming; Monogram Day
Nov. 18 vs. Western Carolina: Senior Day, Military Appreciation Day
Game times will be announced at a later date by the ACC and its television partners.