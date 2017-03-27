Chatham County Council of Aging offers free IRS preparation services

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Council on Aging encourages eligible residents to avoid unnecessary fees this tax season by relying on the VITA tax preparation service. All VITA services include FREE electronic filing for both federal and state tax returns.

The IRS-sponsored Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program began its free service on February 4, 2017, through the Council on Aging. VITA is available to clients with low to moderate income, regardless of age, as long as eligibility guidelines are met.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.

Appointments can be made by calling the number listed below. Please leave your name and number for a return call. Appointment schedulers will help to determine your eligibility and provide information such as documents to bring.

Allow two hours for each appointment. Additional information will be available in January at local libraries and online.

IRS-certified volunteers are trained to prepare computerized federal and state tax returns for eligible clients. Returns are filed electronically at no charge. Each return is reviewed for accuracy and to determine that the return is complete with all applicable deductions and credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

There will be many changes to the North Carolina tax law, including deductions and credits. Clients with lengthy returns may have to go to a paid preparer. Non-English-speaking clients may need to bring an interpreter with them to their appointment at the Chatham County Senior Centers.

Before coming to a VITA site, see Publication 3676-B for services provided and check out the What to Bring page to ensure you have all the required documents and information our volunteers will need to help you. *Note: available services can vary at each site due to the availability of volunteers certified with the tax law expertise required for your return.

Chatham County Appointment Numbers: 919-542-4512 or for Spanish 919-742-1448

Chatham County Appointment Dates

Eastern Chatham Senior Center: Tuesdays – Feb 7 – April 11

365 Highway 87 N, Pittsboro Saturdays – Feb 4 – April 9 (except 2/18, 3/4 and 3/25)

Western Chatham Senior Center: Wednesdays – Feb 8 – April 12

112 Village Lake Rd, Siler City

Chatham County Appointment Times (No walk-ins)

Eastern Senior Center – Pittsboro: Tuesdays – Hourly from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Saturdays – Hourly from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Western Senior Center – Siler City: Wednesdays – Hourly from 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Limited Saturdays 10 am – 3 pm (see above)

This service is supported by the Chatham County Council on Aging, the Hispanic Liaison, Action Pathways and the IRS.

